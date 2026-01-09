Share

5 things to know about Greenland, why Trump wants to acquire it for the US

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
This combination of pictures created on Jan. 6, 2026, shows Greenland's Head of Government Jens-Frederik Nielsen (L, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Oct. 8, 2025), and U.S. President Donald Trump (at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2026). Greenland's prime minister on Jan. 5, 2026, called for renewed talks with the U.S. after President Donald Trump repeated that he wanted to annex the mineral-rich Arctic territory.
This combination of pictures created on Jan. 6, 2026, shows Greenland's Head of Government Jens-Frederik Nielsen (L, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on Oct. 8, 2025), and U.S. President Donald Trump (at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2026). Greenland's prime minister on Jan. 5, 2026, called for renewed talks with the U.S. after President Donald Trump repeated that he wanted to annex the mineral-rich Arctic territory. "The situation is not such that the United States can conquer Greenland. That is not the case. Therefore, we must not panic. We must restore the good cooperation we once had," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, adding, "we must try to re-establish contact." | FREDERICK FLORIN and Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The suggestion that the United States should take control of Greenland has received renewed attention following the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro by American military forces last weekend. Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted a picture on her X account last Saturday featuring a picture of Greenland emblazoned with the colors of the American flag, accompanied by a caption reading “SOON.” 

In a statement to CNN Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that “President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region.” According to Leavitt, “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”

Trump reiterated his previous support for taking control of Greenland in comments to reporters on Air Force One Sunday: “It’s so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security.” 

Here are five things to know about Greenland and the efforts of the U.S. to take control of the territory.

