5 things to know about the SAVE America Act

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act in a 218-213 vote on Feb. 11. The vote fell largely along party lines, with all but one Republican voting in favor of the bill and all Democrats voting against it.

The legislation, which would amend federal law to require “documentary proof of citizenship" to vote, now awaits a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Although the bill's sponsor, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said the legislation has secured the support of 50 senators, its passage remains uncertain as Senate rules require most legislation to receive 60 votes to pass, and reports are emerging that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has worked to procedurally block the legislation from coming up for a vote.

Here are five things to know about the SAVE America Act.