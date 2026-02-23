Home News Adrian Davis, pastor who embezzled over $400K from church, gets 5 years in prison

Adrian Davis, a disgraced pastor from Huntsville, Alabama, who embezzled more than $400,000 from his church and splurged on cars and luxury items, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the sentence of 42-year-old Davis, who once led All Nations Worship Assembly in Huntsville, on Friday. Davis was sentenced by United States District Judge Liles C. Burke following his guilty plea last October to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

“Davis betrayed his congregation when he abused his position of trust for personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in announcing the sentence. “My office is committed to holding accountable individuals who violate positions of public trust.”

“Adrian Davis stole funds from his parishioners and filed false tax returns to conceal his crime,” added Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kristen A. Yukness of the IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents are dedicated to ensuring that individuals who hold positions of trust within the community and use those positions to participate in fraudulent financial activities are held accountable.”

Authorities said that Davis, who was still being platformed by churches as recently as six months ago, embezzled approximately $434,339 from 2018 to 2020.

Among the purchases Davis made with his church’s money are an Audi A7, which he bought in 2018 for $30,920. In 2019, he used $45,982 from his church’s purse to buy a 2016 GMC Yukon. Davis also paid $117,000 for personal expenses on an American Express card. He splurged $4,970.15 at Louis Vuitton and $5,300 at Flight Club — a world-renowned sneaker consignment store in New York City where rare, exclusive and vintage sneakers are priced as high as $20,000 to $30,000 per pair.

In March 2020, Donny Harper, who owns and founded GO(O)D Company Apparel in Cincinnati, Ohio, shared on Facebook how he opened his store for Davis when he visited the city.

“We were closed at the time, but when Pastor Adrian Davis from All Nations comes to your city and says, ‘I need to see your store,’ we had to open up for him!” Harper wrote.

Investigators say Davis also used church funds to pay off a credit card balance of $18,530 from a jewelry purchase. He made significant purchases from luxury brands Hublot and Peter Marco, which were never authorized by the church.

“Davis also failed to report the embezzled profit on his individual tax returns for 2018, 2019 and 2020, resulting in a tax loss to the IRS in the amount of $114,859.00,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Davis did not provide his tax preparer with records showing that he had received and spent more than $400,000 of the church’s funds in tax years 2018-2020. Additionally, Davis suggested to his tax preparer that his extra income came only from speaking engagements.”

Davis' sentence comes just weeks after self-styled prophet and leader of Kingdom City Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brian Carn Jr., pleaded guilty to obstructing the IRS’ efforts to collect more than $600,000 in outstanding taxes while insisting he won't be going to prison. He is facing a three-year sentence.

“It's an accounting error, but it's an accounting error that I have to take responsibility for because it's my taxes,” Carn, 36, said in an interview with Larry Reid.

When Reid raised concern that he didn’t want him to go to prison for the maximum penalty of three years, Carn said, “Well, I won't be. You know, I know how to handle that stuff in the spirit.”