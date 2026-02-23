Home News Top 6 moments from Mike Huckabee's tense interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Frankly confusing'

Political commentator Tucker Carlson and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee recently sat down for a nearly three-hour discussion that grew heated at times as the two wrangled over Christian Zionism, the rights of modern Israel and how Christians are treated in the Holy Land.

While the two remained cordial in person, Huckabee's X account retweeted multiple accounts attacking Carlson after the interview dropped on Friday. He also fired off multiple posts Saturday, including one that described their conversation as a "very twisty and frankly confusing discussion about the meaning of Zionism."

Though he opened the interview by reiterating his apology for claiming last November that he "dislikes [Christian Zionists] more than anybody" while accusing them of being subject to "heresy" and a "brain virus," Carlson was forceful in pressing Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, to explain the implications of his theology.

Their conversation was often tangential and, at one point, veered into allegations related to Jeffrey Epstein, which prompted Carlson to issue an apology and delete his initial interview on Saturday for implying Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the late sex trafficker's private island.

Here are six highlights from their exchange, which has since prompted international backlash and comes as Christians are increasingly clashing over theological interpretations of modern-day Israel and the role of the Jewish people in the End Times.