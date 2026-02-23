Home News Worship pastor kills himself after arrest on sexual abuse charges

A former worship pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Kentucky died by suicide days after his arrest on multiple sexual abuse charges involving a minor, authorities said.

David Rodgers, 40, who had been serving as worship pastor at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Owensboro, was found dead Thursday near his residence in Utica after what investigators called an apparent suicide, according to Kentucky Today.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m., according to Kentucky State Police.

Rodgers had been arrested earlier in the week following an investigation that began in early January. Authorities said the case involved allegations that dated back roughly a decade.

The investigation found Rodgers engaged in a sexual relationship with a juvenile through what police described as a position of special trust. He faced charges of third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy involving a position of authority, first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under age 12.

According to court records, police received a complaint about a sexual relationship between Rodgers and a juvenile, as cited by The Owensboro Times. Investigators were quoted as saying that Rodgers came into contact with the minor through a trusted role connected to the church.

Rodgers was taken into custody, read his rights and agreed to be interviewed. During that interview, authorities said, he confessed to the listed offenses.

Police said the alleged relationship continued for four to five years. The victim was between 12 and 13 years old at the time the relationship began, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader.

Rodgers was initially lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro and later released on a $75,000 full cash bond. Conditions of his release included staying at least 500 feet away from the victim and avoiding contact with children.

Church leaders said they immediately terminated Rodgers’ employment after learning of the charges. The church also removed his profile from its website and barred him from attending any church events.

“We are deeply saddened and troubled by these allegations. The church takes all allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously and we ask that you join us in prayerfully waiting for information regarding this ongoing legal matter,” Pleasant Grove Baptist Church said in a statement after the arrest.

The church also addressed survivors of abuse directly, saying, “We understand that for sexual assault survivors, this may initiate feelings of pain and past trauma. Please know we are praying for you and your continued healing.”

Church leadership said the safety of children and others on campus remained a primary concern.