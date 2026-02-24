Home News 3 key details about armed man killed after breaching Mar-a-Lago's secure perimeter

More details have surfaced about the armed man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning after he breached the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while carrying a gas can and a shotgun.

According to officials, the man who was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina.

Here are three things to know about the armed man who was shot and killed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.