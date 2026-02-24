Home News Trump adviser Dr. Ben Carson to headline Dallas conference on faith and science

Quick Summary AI Summary Dr. Ben Carson will headline the Discovery Institute's conference on faith and science.

The eighth annual conference is set for Feb. 28 at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas.

The eighth annual conference is set for Feb. 28 at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas.

Speakers will explore intersections between modern science and biblical perspectives.

What does it mean to be made in the image of God? Does science contradict the Christian faith or confirm it?

Those are some the questions that will be discussed at the eighth annual Dallas Conference on Science & Faith set for Feb. 28 at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas, where Christian thinkers from the government, and the study of archaeology, biology, ethics and philosophy will come together to explore intersections between modern science, biblical perspectives and foundational American principles, while addressing historical challenges such as Darwinian influences on views of human equality.

Presented by the Discovery Institute, the conference will examine the most recent scientific discoveries against the claims of the Declaration of Independence, America’s founding document, as the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary in July.

A statement on the event’s website reads, “At the time of America’s Founding, the Declaration’s propositions drew support both from the Bible and the natural philosophy (that is, science) of the era. Unfortunately, in the decades that followed, Charles Darwin and others tried to hijack science and use it as a battering ram to undermine human equality and human rights. But now the discoveries of science are once again pointing to the truths announced in the Declaration.”

Dr. Ben Carson, the USDA National Adviser for Nutrition, Health, and Housing and founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, will headline the event as keynote speaker. Carson, 74, will also take part in a “conversation about science and faith” with author and filmmaker John G. West, senior fellow at the Seattle-based Discovery Institute.

Other prominent speakers scheduled to attend include philosopher of science Stephen C. Meyer, who will discuss "The Twin Pillars of Constitutional Thought: The Influence of the Design Argument and a Biblical View of Human Nature on the American Founding.”

Neurosurgeon Michael Egnor, meanwhile, plans to present "Endowed with Souls and Free Will: How Neuroscience Helps Illuminate the Grounds of Human Dignity,” while award-winning engineer Stuart Burgess will look at creationism with "Endowed with a Body: Ultimate Engineering — An Award-Winning Engineer Investigates the Human Body."

Author Nancy Pearcey is also scheduled to discuss "Endowed with the Image of God: The Image of God in the Bible & Science."

In addition to the scheduled speakers, the conference also has a number of smaller breakout sessions with additional topics and speakers such as Logan Gage on morality and Darwinism, Wesley J. Smith on human exceptionalism, Titus Kennedy on biblical archaeology, Casey Luskin on the human genome, Heather Zeiger on the right to life, and John G. West on scientific racism.

