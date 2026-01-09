Home News 4 things to know about William 'Julia' DeFoor, suspect charged with vandalizing JD Vance's home

An Ohio man faces up to 30 years in prison after he was charged with vandalizing the Cincinnati home of Vice President JD Vance.



Federal prosecutors charged 26-year-old William D. DeFoor on Monday with damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.



Authorities say around midnight Jan. 5, U.S. Secret Service agents observed DeFoor armed with a hammer and running along the front fence of the protected home. The Vances were not in Ohio when the incident occurred.

DeFoor allegedly breached the property line at the driveway and attempted to break the driver’s side window of an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle blocking the driveway entrance, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement.



When DeFoor allegedly refused law enforcement commands to drop his weapon, prosecutors say he broke 14 glass panels at the front of the home with the hammer, causing damage to protective windows owned by the U.S. government and valued at over $28,000 each.



He then tried fleeing the scene, but was detained by Secret Service agents. In a court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set DeFoor’s bond at $11,000. To provide further context, here are four things to know about the suspect.