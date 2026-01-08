Home Opinion Why Jamal Bryant’s recent antics matter

Once again, Pastor Jamal Bryant has gone viral, becoming the talk of the internet. And once again, it is for reasons that have nothing to do with the Gospel, the goodness of Jesus, or the power of His Word.

Most recently, his wife’s choice of wardrobe at a fundraising gala has drawn criticism from honest Christians. But his wife’s choice of dress is not the real issue here. The issue is that every time his name enters the public square, it is rarely related to anything that honors God.

When we think of Bryant’s recent track record, we see a list defined by the Target boycott, the assertion that the church should be involved in the marijuana business, child support hearings, and coarse language in the pulpit. At this point, the burden of responsibility has shifted; it is no longer just on him, but on the followers who continue to affirm and applaud these antics.

In his recent response to critics, Bryant stated he was excited to see his wife and suggested that if you don't have someone you’re excited about, you should “trade her in.” He did not encourage his audience to seek out a virtuous wife, nor did he list the attributes of a woman of God found in Proverbs 31. Instead, he focused on a worldly “excitement.” I searched the Scriptures and could not find “trading her in” anywhere in the Word. What I did find was: “Charm is deceitful, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised" (Proverbs 31:30).

While he responded to critics from the pulpit, his parishioners affirmed him with applause. It is saddening to see the state of modern leadership. There is a jarring irony in his activism: he asks black people to boycott Target — a company that employs tens of thousands of black people, yet he has not called for a boycott of the rap and hip-hop culture that consistently produces media promoting death, misogyny, and sin. He has not asked for a boycott of Planned Parenthood, which terminates the lives of hundreds of thousands of babies annually. He could use his massive platform to promote God’s message that “the fruit of the womb is a reward” (Psalm 127:3), yet the focus remains elsewhere.

Bryant claims to be a “public servant” and notes he has been one his whole life. This title might be appropriate had he found success in the political positions he pursued, but as a pastor and a purported man of God, he is called to be a faithful servant. His doctrine should be rooted in the Holy Bible, not in “Mystikal” lyrics. (Yes, he actually referred to the rap song "Shake It Fast" when describing his feelings for his wife from the pulpit.)

The Word of God is clear on this type of leadership. Jeremiah 23:16 says: “Thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘Do not listen to the words of the prophets who prophesy to you, filling you with vain hopes. They speak visions of their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord.’”

Regarding the dress itself, it was a nighttime event, not a church service, and she was covered. I didn’t think it was that bad. But regardless of personal opinions on fashion, his response was clearly not of the Lord. Those who follow him must eventually ask themselves: Is Jamal Bryant a man leading me closer to Jesus and the will of God for my life, or is he simply living for social media views? And as believers, we must ask ourselves not “what will get the most attention.” The question we should be asking ourselves and the body of Christ is, “Will the Lord be pleased?”