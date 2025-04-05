Home News Trump's week in review: Tariffs impact stocks; USDA freezes Maine funding; military fitness questioned

During the past week, the Trump administration has taken several actions to enforce President Donald Trump’s domestic and foreign agenda — from wide-ranging tariffs that have sent shockwaves globally to launching a comprehensive review of the military's fitness standard.

Steps taken by the administration include the freezing of federal funds in a bid to enforce compliance with Trump’s executive orders, the restoration of family-planning funds for pro-life states and investigations into antisemitic activity at an Ivy League school.

Here are five developments that unfolded this week.

