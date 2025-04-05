Trump's week in review: Tariffs impact stocks; USDA freezes Maine funding; military fitness questioned

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump and Æ A-Xii, the son of White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn on March 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump is headed to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Æ A-Xii, the son of White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn on March 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump is headed to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During the past week, the Trump administration has taken several actions to enforce President Donald Trump’s domestic and foreign agenda — from wide-ranging tariffs that have sent shockwaves globally to launching a comprehensive review of the military's fitness standard.

Steps taken by the administration include the freezing of federal funds in a bid to enforce compliance with Trump’s executive orders, the restoration of family-planning funds for pro-life states and investigations into antisemitic activity at an Ivy League school. 

Here are five developments that unfolded this week.  

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles