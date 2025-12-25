Home News Should churches and pastors share politics from the pulpit? History of the Johnson Amendment

Should Christians speak about candidates and politics from the pulpit? That's the topic of today's "The Inside Story."

Billy Hallowell sits down with Dr. Richard Land, executive editor of The Christian Post. Dr. Land provides a history of the Johnson Amendment, why many churches have opted not to speak about politics, and what the proper balance on the issue might look like.

