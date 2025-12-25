Share

Should churches and pastors share politics from the pulpit? History of the Johnson Amendment

By Billy Hallowell
Should Christians speak about candidates and politics from the pulpit? That's the topic of today's "The Inside Story."

Billy Hallowell sits down with Dr. Richard Land, executive editor of The Christian Post. Dr. Land provides a history of the Johnson Amendment, why many churches have opted not to speak about politics, and what the proper balance on the issue might look like.

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

