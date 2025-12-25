Home News Christians' Scripture engagement shows hunger for in-depth Bible reading: study

One of the most-studied Bible verses of the year is from 2 Timothy in the New Testament, according to an analysis of millions of Bible study sessions that tracked how believers worldwide are engaging with Scripture.

On Monday, the Bible study platform Logos released Logos Chronicled, a new report aggregating 76 million Bible study sessions from 2025. The report provided information about trends among 4 million people across 164 countries and 35 territories, including Brazil, Germany, Mexico, South Korea and Singapore.

“These findings confirm what we’ve always believed: People are hungry for more than surface-level Bible reading,” Chris Migura, president of Logos, said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

“They want tools that help them read Scripture in depth — with the help of the Bible’s original languages, centuries of theological insight, and the ability to trace themes across the entire canon. That’s exactly what Logos provides,” Migura added.

According to the report, the top Bible verse of the year was 2 Timothy 3:16, which states, “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.” The report suggested that this means most users of Logos’ platform began their Bible studies by affirming that Scripture is divinely inspired and not derived from human consensus.

As for the most-studied book, Matthew claimed the top spot, with John and Luke also appearing in the top five, according to Logos’ report. Another recurring pattern highlighted in the report is that the most-searched Greek term among users was “Logos,” which can mean “word,” “reason” or “message.”

Among the most preferred Bible translations, the Nestle-Aland 28: Novum Testamentum Graece — the standard and globally preeminent critical edition of the Greek New Testament — ranked 10th in most opens. The trend led the report to conclude that most Logos platform users were committed to engaging with Scripture in its original languages.

Reina Valera Revisada (1960), a Spanish translation of the Bible, ranked seventh on the list of most-opened Bible translations, which Logos cited as potential evidence of a growing Spanish-speaking user base.

The report also noted that users appeared to seek the Lord, with “God” among the most-searched terms, followed by “Jesus” and “Spirit.” The word “Dios,” a Spanish word for “God,” ranked sixth in the list of most-searched terms.

“We at Logos are building technology to increase biblical literacy and accessibility for every Christian around the world,” Migura added. “Our vision is as far-reaching as the Great Commission, and we know it will take continued effort. Still, we’re overjoyed to see the progress we’ve made in equipping believers everywhere to go deeper in light of the Bible.”

A separate study released earlier this year, known as the "State of the Church" initiative, which assessed people's Bible-reading habits, concluded that more Americans are reading the Bible.

The initiative, a collaboration of Barna Group and Gloo, collected data from 12,116 online interviews conducted between January and October 2025. Researchers found that approximately 50% of self-identified Christians report reading the Bible weekly, the highest level of Bible reading among Christians in more than a decade.

While women have traditionally been more likely to read the Bible weekly, the latest data show that younger men are leading younger women in this practice. Weekly Bible reading rates were 54% for Gen Z men and 57% for millennial men, compared to 46% for Gen Z women and 43% for millennial women.

Despite more Americans reporting consistent Bible reading, fewer maintain that the Bible is 100% accurate, with only 36% of Americans believing that the Bible is 100% accurate. Only 44% of self-identified Christians strongly affirmed the accuracy of the Bible.