Home Opinion How do you prepare your mind for 2026?

My wife, Ann, provides the research and support for every article we publish on The Christian Post. She is a priceless resource to me, and to those of you who enjoy these weekly articles. Like a disciplined soldier or athlete who keeps their body fit, she is vigilant about what she puts into her mind. Today, in our last article of 2025, she shares her thoughts and practices that will help us have a better New Year. I know you will be blessed.

Think about what you think about

In the days following Christmas, it’s easy to let travel, fatigue, bills, and more rob us of the joy surrounding the celebration of Christ’s birth. The tyranny of the urgent, for young and old, can steal the peace from our hearts and minds. To avoid letting Satan have his way, we must vigilantly guard what we allow into our minds. Think about what you’re thinking about!

Remember what the Apostle Paul told the Philippians:

“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Philippians 4:8 ESV, emphasis mine).

Another way to renew your mind is to contemplate the blessings you have in Christ. To personalize the impact, I reframed Ephesians 1:3–14 (ESV) using “I”, “me”, and “my” instead of “we” and “our.” Read it slowly, focusing on the truth of your real identity:

“Blessed be the God and Father of my Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed me in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, even as he chose me in him before the foundation of the world, that I should be holy and blameless before him. In love he predestined me for adoption to himself through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will, to the praise of his glorious grace, with which he has blessed me in the Beloved. In him I have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of my trespasses, according to the riches of his grace, which he lavished upon me, in all wisdom and insight making known to me the mystery of his will, according to his purpose, which he set forth in Christ as a plan for the fullness of time, to unite all things in Christ, things in heaven and things on earth in him. In him I have obtained an inheritance, having been predestined according to the purpose of him who works all things according to the counsel of his will. In him I also, when I heard the word of truth, the gospel of my salvation, and believed in him, was sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of my inheritance until I acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory.”

Allow God’s Word to saturate your mind at the beginning and end of every day. In addition, here are some practical ways to help avoid the after-Christmas blues and prepare for the New Year ahead:

Take care of yourself. Prioritize sleep, eat a healthy diet, and exercise daily.

Know your financial limits. Shop only for what you need and focus on paying off debt.

Don't isolate yourself. We were made for community.

Find God in the everyday. Go outside, breathe deeply, and admire the sunrise, sunset, stars, and moon. Christmas is a time of wonder — but so is every other day God gives us.

Look for ways to serve others. This gets your mind off yourself and puts things in perspective. You'll find that others have challenges too.

Practice hospitality. Make plans for hosting others in the coming weeks. It will dispel the quiet and give you something to look forward to.

Practice gratitude. Refuse to feel sorry for yourself. Take every thought captive and replace pity parties with Truth. Write down and post blessings where you can see them throughout the day (and night).

Praise the Lord. He is in control, reigning on high, and blessing us in countless ways. Your gratitude will bring joy and a peace that surpasses understanding. He is your rock and fortress, an ever-present help in times of pain or trouble (Psalm 46:1).

Here are a couple of other resources for further reading:

Thank you, Ann. And thank you to all of you who read our weekly article. May God bless you and give you a wonderful New Year.

I’d like to invite you and your family to join a free Crown Bible study on the YouVersion app. Saturate your mind daily with instruction and encouragement from God’s Word in the New Year.