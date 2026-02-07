Home News Trump's week in review: Nat'l Prayer Breakfast, TrumpRx, guidance on religious expression in public schools

Among the numerous events that transpired this week before the nation's focus shifted to a video clip negatively depicting the Obamas that was attached to the tail end of a video about voter fraud posted on the president's Truth Social account, the Trump administration carried out several decisive actions, some of which impact Christians and faith-based organizations.

The administration this week issued new guidelines for students and teachers seeking to express their faith in public schools and implemented a new policy allowing faith-based organizations to receive federal funding for addiction recovery programs.

Additional developments included phone calls between President Donald Trump and the leaders of China and India, as well as a presidential speech at the National Prayer Breakfast. Here are five highlights from this week.