'Surrender' or 'de-escalation'? Officials react to Tom Homan pulling 700 immigration officers from Minnesota

White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced that federal authorities will draw down 700 federal agents from Minnesota following escalating tensions over immigration enforcement tactics. However, critics argue that removing hundreds of immigration officers is not enough to de-escalate the situation.

Homan announced on Wednesday that he would withdraw 700 officers from Minnesota, effective immediately. The decision prompted reactions from politicians, including those who have been critical of the immigration officers conducting operations in the state.

Opponents of immigration operations have questioned the legality of enforcement tactics and agents’ use of force, with tensions escalating following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good last month.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement maintains that its operations have resulted in the arrest of criminal illegal immigrants who have been convicted of violent crimes. However, some efforts have also been aimed at refugees admitted into the country during the Biden administration, with an Evangelical resettlement organization warning that families it has helped resettle in Minnesota may be vulnerable to detainment and removal.

In January, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that its surge of enforcement in Minnesota had resulted in thousands of arrests.

The following pages highlight Homan's comments and four government officials' reactions to the drawdown of 700 officers from Minnesota.