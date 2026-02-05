Home News Seahawks coach declares 'our identity is in Christ' ahead of Super Bowl, gave players Bibles

The coaches and chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks have opened up about the vital role the Christian faith plays for their team heading into Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots on Sunday, with one coach who bought everyone on the team a Bible insisting, “our identity is in Christ.”

During an interview with Sports Spectrum, the media arm of Pro Athletes Outreach, on Monday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was asked about his “faith and the importance of your faith in Jesus in your life.”

Kubiak said that, based on his experience working with multiple chaplains across multiple teams, he has learned that “your identity is not in your job, our identity is in Christ.” He credited all the coaching mentors he's had over the years with helping him “get into Bible studies and read the Word every day.”

“It took a really heavy load off,” he said, adding that it helped him understand that he is a “child of God.”

“Football is something that I do, but trying to be a good father and be a faithful husband is way more important than any of that," Kubiak, the 38-year-old son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak, stated.

Kubiak said he gave every member of the Seahawks a Bible for Christmas “because that’s the most important thing.”

“You’re trying to find Christmas gifts for guys every year to show them that you love them,” he explained. “What better gift than that?”

During a separate interview with Sports Spectrum, Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald said his faith “has really grown over the last couple years.”

Describing faith as “what I lean on” and “where your strength comes from,” the 38-year-old MacDonald said that “recently, I had this gratitude” and “strength” that “God has put you in the position to lead these people.”

“That’s your guiding light every day,” he added.

McDonald expressed hope that he will “continue to grow” in his faith and that the Seahawks players will “seek their faith” and “grow in their faith” as well.

In an appearance on Sports Spectrum's podcast over the weekend, Seawhawks chaplain Jonathan Rainey described himself as “a walking pastor to meet their needs.” He works to ensure “the spiritual formation of our guys” and “really meet their needs spiritually” by hosting Bible studies and working as a biblical counselor, marriage counselor and premarital counselor.

“These guys do not get to go to church because we play on Sunday,” Rainey explained. “The team becomes their church.”

Rainey also referred to himself as a “walking foot washer,” adding, “My job is to wash your feet, to teach you … to point you to Jesus.”

“During our chapel messages, we went over basically the life, the teachings and the miracles of Jesus throughout the whole year,” he recalled. “Through a lot of prayer, a lot of fasting, the Holy Spirit would give messages of things that would impact the guys.”

Praising “the faith of the locker room” as “rich,” “deep,” “diverse,” “beautiful,” “growing” and “vibrant,” Rainey said God is "really moving on these guys’ hearts.”

It’s not just players and coaches who participate in the team’s spiritual activities, but also security staff and athletic trainers, Rainey said.

“We are one big community,” he added.

Through the spiritual activities, the athletes hear about their teammates “struggles, their victories and what and how Christ moves in their life," the chaplain said.

Team members’ participation in the activities will “increase in the offseason because there’s more time.”

“Once we do our Zoom studies and Zoom discipleship … it’s 24/7, it doesn’t end," he stated.

Citing his players' willingness to talk publicly about their faith amid athletic success, Rainey said, “they get it.”

“It brings great joy and satisfaction that the Gospel has taken deep root in their heart," he stated.

Rainey urged listeners of the podcast to “pray for these men because we know when we take a stand for Christ, Satan is going to attack" and wants to “discredit their testimony.”

Rainey's final chapel message before Super Bowl LX will focus on the importance of “pressing in and trusting Christ," he said. He intends to inform the players that “your healing is found in a person,” as is their “restoration” and “renewal.”

“That person is Jesus Christ,” he proclaimed. “He is our true north. He is our North Star.”