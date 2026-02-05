Share

Super Bowl LX: 6 Christians playing in the big game

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
A detailed view of the Super Bowl LX logo during Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026, in San Jose, California.
A detailed view of the Super Bowl LX logo during Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026, in San Jose, California. | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Super Bowl LX on Sunday, with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks facing off after each won their respective conference championship games last month.

Both teams have multiple players who publicly embrace their Christian faith and have not hesitated to praise Jesus on and off the field.

The following pages highlight six Christians who will be suiting up to play in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 

