'American Idol' contestant facing backlash after TPUSA unveils lineup for rival Super Bowl event

An “American Idol” contestant is facing backlash after Turning Point USA announced the singer is among several entertainers performing at its All-American Halftime Show, which the conservative group is hosting as an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny.

On Monday, TPUSA announced that singer Gabby Barrett will take the stage during its rival Super Bowl halftime show, along with performers Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice. The show will air on Sunday and be available to watch on Sinclair Broadcast’s OTT Channel on Samsung Plus, YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling and other platforms, according to TPUSA.

Several social media users have responded online to the news, with some specifically calling out Barrett for agreeing to perform.

Barrett auditioned for “American Idol” in 2017 during season 16, and she remained in the competition through the season finale, People magazine reported in April 2022. Following her time on the show, two of the singer’s songs became No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts: "I Hope" and “The Good Ones.”

One user on X wrote that they were: “Disappointed in Gabby Barrett.” Another user on the platform criticized TPUSA, accusing the organization and its followers of acting like “snowflakes” who needed to host a separate show “just because someone is singing in Spanish at the halftime of their biggest sport.”

Despite some backlash online, the reaction to the news of the All-American Halftime Show has been “overwhelmingly positive,” according to TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet.

“Of course, there are going to be some haters, but that’s part of the fun. There will probably be some who will hate-watch our show too. Bring it on,” Kolvet told The Christian Post. “Kid Rock and the All-American Halftime Show trended on X No. 1 all day following the announcement. We have partners begging to stream the show and Trump administration officials wanting to help.”

“This may be David versus Goliath, but this is right where we like to be, and we know Charlie would love it,” Kolvet added.

Among the positive reactions to TPUSA’s lineup announcement came from Vice President JD Vance, who wrote in a Tuesday X post: “Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK.”

The conservative activist group, which was led by co-founder Charlie Kirk before his assassination last year, announced its plan to host the halftime show back in October 2025. TPUSA’s halftime performance provides an alternative to Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and who will be wearing a dress in homage to "queer icons."

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom,” Kolvet added about the performance in TPUSA's press release. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”

“These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on,” he added. “We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

Bad Bunny has faced criticism from conservatives and Christians, particularly after it was revealed that his performance will honor “generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion,” according to Movieguide.

The artist has previously cross-dressed in music videos and worn skirts on stage, prompting backlash from conservative groups. In addition to his public support for LGBT ideology, Bad Bunny is known for his opposition to the U.S. deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

While the Puerto Rican rapper has said in the past that he wouldn't include U.S. cities in his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” tour, citing his opposition to ICE, he accepted the NFL’s invitation to headline the halftime show.

With Bad Bunny performing during the Super Bowl halftime show this year, the advocacy group One Million Moms is urging Christians to tune in to the alternative programming presented by TPUSA.