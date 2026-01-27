Share

4 key takeaways from TPUSA's cease and desist letter, Candace Owens' response

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
US conservative author Candace Owens speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on February 25, 2022.
US conservative author Candace Owens speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on February 25, 2022. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Candace Owens has received a cease and desist letter from Turning Point USA demanding that she “cease her disparaging comments” about the organization, which includes implying that some of its staff might have played a part in Charlie Kirk’s murder, during episodes of her influential podcast that has amassed millions of followers worldwide. 

Following Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, 2025, during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, Owens has dedicated many of her podcast episodes to discussing theories about the circumstances surrounding his death. 

Owens announced on her Jan. 21 podcast, which has nearly 2 million views as of Jan 27, that the conservative political organization sent her a cease and desist letter.

Here are four things to know about TPUSA’s demand letter to Owens.

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles