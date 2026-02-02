Home News One Million Moms urges Christians to boycott Bad Bunny’s ‘Queer Icons’ Super Bowl halftime show TPUSA to broadcast ‘All American’ alternative

Quick Summary AI Summary One Million Moms calls for Christians to boycott Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

The group urges families to watch an alternative program by Turning Point USA instead.

Bad Bunny plans to perform in a dress, aiming to honor 'generations of drag' during the event. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

One Million Moms has called on Christians to boycott this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance by rapper Bad Bunny, urging families to instead tune in to a parallel program by Turning Point USA.

The advocacy group objects to an overtly political and sexually charged show centered on “queer icons,” scheduled to air during Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

Turning Point USA confirmed it will stream the “All American Halftime Show” on its platforms and partner networks, including The Daily Wire, OAN and National News Desks, according to CBN News.

The conservative group described the show as a celebration of “faith, family and freedom,” though no performer list has been announced.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will headline the 12- to 15-minute Apple Music halftime slot. The show typically draws more than 100 million viewers. The rapper plans to wear a dress during his performance and use the opportunity to honor “generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion,” according to Movieguide.

The NFL has not issued a formal statement on the controversy, but Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously said the choice of Bad Bunny was “carefully thought through” and intended to create a “unified moment,” according to One Million Moms.

Worship leader Cory Asbury and Christian influencer Jon Root have argued that Bad Bunny's performance pushes divisive political messaging.

Bad Bunny has become known for his public support for LGBT ideology and opposition to U.S. immigration enforcement. Though he declined to include U.S. cities on his upcoming “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” tour, citing his opposition to ICE raids to arrest criminal illegal immigrants who pose a threat to communities, and stating that U.S. audiences have had enough chances to see him perform, he accepted the NFL’s invitation to headline the halftime show.

The artist has previously drawn criticism from conservative groups for cross-dressing in music videos and wearing skirts on stage. During the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, he made a surprise appearance alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. One Million Moms denounced the performance as “inappropriate.”

CBN quoted Samuel Short, a writer for the Western Journal, as saying that Bad Bunny’s performance “reflects the social and spiritual decline in America” and accused the NFL of alienating its conservative base. “Families and children watching at home, should they tune in, will now be subjected to the spectacle of a man in a dress,” he wrote.

TPUSA has invited the public to vote on which music genre should be featured during its alternative halftime show. A website set up for the event encourages viewers to register, receive updates and pledge to boycott the NFL’s official broadcast.

Aubrey Laitsch, TPUSA’s public relations manager, told TMZ that the show is “100 percent on” but kept the artist lineup under wraps. The group was joined early on by Forest Frank and Asbury, who initially pitched an idea to “glorify Jesus” during halftime, although their plans never materialized.

Root criticized the NFL’s rationale for the performance. “What are we going to unify on?” he asked, citing “gender delusion,” “anti-God ideology” and “anti-ICE” positions.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the halftime lineup, saying he would not attend the game at Levi’s Stadium in California. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” he told New York Post. “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”