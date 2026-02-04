Home News Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir wins Grammy Award for ‘I Will Not Be Moved – Live’

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir won their seventh Grammy Award Sunday night as their 32nd album, I Will Not Be Moved – Live, dubbed “an anointed masterpiece in praise and worship music” by The Christian Post last year, was selected as the best roots gospel album of 2025 by the Recording Academy's voting members.

The Best Roots Gospel Album category features only albums with “greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings,” according to the Recording Academy.

Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s I Will Not Be Moved – Live beat out Then Came The Morning by the Gaither Vocal Band; Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah by The Isaacs; Good Answers by Karen Peck & New River; and Back To My Roots by Candi Staton.

The choir’s longtime director, Carol Cymbala, who is the wife of Brooklyn Tabernacle Pastor Jim Cymbala, could not attend the awards show, but singer Taranda Greene, who is featured on “How Jesus Loves” on the award-winning album, accepted the award on the choir’s behalf.

“In representation of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, 50 years of singing and recording and writing gospel music, we just want to thank the academy. Thank you, voters. This is incredible,” Greene said in accepting the award. “Carol Cymbala could not be here tonight. On behalf of her and the entire choir and everyone involved. We are so grateful to write songs, record songs, and get music out there that we pray will encourage you and will bring hope to the world in the name of Jesus.”

Landon Beene, Greene’s husband and a partner at StowTown Records, which produced the Grammy-winning album, had high praise for the work of Carol Cymbala and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir as they emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“On behalf of StowTown Records, I just want to say after a 16-month hiatus with the Brooklyn Tabernacle being completely closed due to the pandemic, it's amazing to see a small group of individuals come together and still volunteer week after week to proclaim the name of Jesus Christ,” Beene said. “We just want to honor the Brooklyn Tabernacle Church [Choir] as well as their fearless leader, Carol Cymbala, on her seventh Grammy.”

In addition to the title track “I Will Not Be Moved” featuring Brad Hudson and the kicker “No Other Name,” the album features a variety of praise and worship music, including “You Keep on Blessing Me,” an up-tempo song about God’s faithfulness, and “Come Jesus Come,” featuring Stephen McWhirter. Other songs on the album are “Fill My Cup” and “No Other Name.”