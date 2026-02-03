Home News Josh Powell to be nominated for Southern Baptist Convention president

South Carolina Pastor Josh Powell is slated to be nominated for president of the Southern Baptist Convention in June at the annual meeting for the nation's largest Protestant denomination.

Tennessee Pastor Jay Hardwick told Baptist Press, the official news outlet for the SBC, that he planned to nominate Powell at this year's Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

“I’ve known Josh as a close friend for 30 years, and the word I use to describe his character and relationship with God over these 30 years is consistent,” Hardwick said.

“He is a man of integrity, he loves God’s Word, and he is diligent in his personal pursuit of growth as a disciple of Jesus. … He is humble, approachable and wise, all qualities that stem from his walk with the Lord.”

Hardwick went on to credit Powell with helping to revitalize a church in South Carolina that he attended, telling BP that “I had a front row seat as Josh led that church through a wonderful season of revitalization that was centered on the Word of God and focused on the mission of God.”

“That church is thriving today in large part because of how God used Josh and his family,” Hardwick continued. “Josh loves people, he loves preaching, and he loves being present and engaged in the community his church is serving.”

In response to the news, Powell posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, saying that “I love Southern Baptists and am humbled by the opportunity to serve them in any way.”

“I believe in our commitment to reach the nations, train pastors and ministers, and stand for the truth of God’s Word in a world that is so clearly against it,” he stated.

“We must remain faithful and diligent to guard and guide ourselves under the authority of God’s Word and in the sufficiency of God’s Word as we seek to plant churches and reach the nations together.”

The son and grandson of SBC pastors, Powell began serving as lead pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church in 2021, having previously pastored Lake Murray Baptist Church of Lexington, South Carolina, and First Baptist Church Fairdale of Fairdale, Kentucky.

Powell has earned a bachelor’s degree from North Greenville University and has a Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to BP.

Powell has also served as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, a trustee at Southern Seminary, and chairman of the board of North Greenville University.

Last October, Pastor Willy Rice of Calvary Baptist Church of Clearwater, Florida, announced his intention to be nominated for SBC president at this year’s annual meeting.