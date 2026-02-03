Home News 4 highlights from 'Melania' documentary about the first lady and her family

“Melania,” the new documentary about first lady Melania Trump, debuted in theaters on Friday and explores relationships with her family members and how she navigates the pressures of living in the spotlight.

The documentary, "Melania: Twenty Days to History,” distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, earned over $7 million during the opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Amazon has reportedly spent around $35 million on marketing, in addition to paying $40 million to Melania Trump’s production company for the rights to the documentary, according to The New York Times.

In addition to serving as the film’s star, Melania Trump acted as an executive producer of the film.

Here are four details “Melania” reveals about the first lady and her family.