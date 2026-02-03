Home News Border czar Tom Homan says over 145,000 missing children brought in under Biden have been found

Authorities are working to locate more than 300,000 unaccompanied children unaccounted for since the Biden administration.

Border czar Tom Homan recently announced that authorities have located more than 145,000 children that had been lost amid the millions of illegal immigrants that poured across the U.S. border under the Biden administration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have been working tirelessly "to locate more than 300,000 unaccompanied alien children that the Biden administration turned over to unvetted sponsors, lost track of, and weren't looking [for]," Homan said in a Jan. 30 post on X.

"Through their outstanding efforts, they have so far been able to locate more than 145,000! President Trump promised that we would find these children, and under his strong leadership and with his unwavering support, the patriots at these, and other partner agencies have been — and will continue to do — just that," Homan added.

In response to a post from journalist Nick Sorter denouncing legacy media for allegedly ignoring "the largest child trafficking operation in U.S. history — enabled by Biden and [former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas," Homan replied, "Exactly right, Nick!"

A report from the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Inspector General released in August 2024, while Biden was still president, found that more than 323,000 children who crossed over the border remained unaccounted for in the United States.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement under HHS is responsible for taking unaccompanied illegal immigrant children into custody and finding sponsors for them. According to HHS, "unaccompanied alien children" are defined as minors that have no lawful immigration status in the U.S., and no parent or legal guardian in the U.S., or no parent or legal guardian in the U.S. available to provide care and physical custody.

Last April, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a cabinet meeting at the White House that he was shutting down an alleged government connection to child sex trafficking that was in place during the Biden administration.

"We have ended HHS's role as the principal vector in this country for child trafficking," he said at the time. "During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking for sex and for slavery, and we have ended that."

"We're very aggressively going out and trying to find these 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration," he added.

Kennedy's claim prompted accusations that he was peddling an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory, though President Donald Trump has echoed the assertion in various interviews.

"We have 325,000 children here during Democrats — and this was done by Democrats — who are right now slaves, sex slaves or dead," Trump told TIME in 2024. "And what I will be doing will be trying to find where they are and get them back to their parents."

Since taking office last year, the Trump administration has prioritized finding illegal immigrant children, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem claimed in December that federal agencies had already found 129,143 of them.

"Too many of these children were exploited, trafficked, and abused. We will continue to ramp up efforts and will not stop until every last child is found," Noem said at the time.