Watch: Lynsi Snyder, Chonda Pierce share how faith healed them from father-daughter trauma in new doc

A new trailer for the documentary “He Calls Me Daughter” is offering an emotional first look at a film that explores the lifelong impact of fractured father-daughter relationships and points viewers toward healing through faith.

Set to release in theaters nationwide March 17-18, 2026, during Women’s History Month, “He Calls Me Daughter” will be distributed by Fathom Entertainment in partnership with award-winning director Rick Altizer. Tickets for the limited theatrical event are now on sale.

The newly released trailer features raw, first-person testimonies from women who describe growing up without affirmation, protection or emotional presence from their fathers, a pain often described as a “father wound.”

In confessional moments, women reflect on years of unspoken grief, unmet longing and the ways those wounds shaped their identity, relationships and view of God.

“My dad never told me that I was special or important. He didn’t know me,” one woman says in the trailer. Another adds, “All I wanted was my daddy to say that I was his.”

The film includes appearances by comedian and actress Chonda Pierce, In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder, counselor and author Meg Meeker, and faith leaders, including filmmaker Alex Kendrick.

“All of us desire to hear our Heavenly Father saying, I love you. I want a relationship with you,” he says.

Watch the trailer for “He Calls Me Daughter” below:

Pierce, who previously opened up about her troubled childhood in an interview with The Christian Post, reflects in the trailer on her upbringing in ministry, saying she does not recall a church her father pastored where he did not have a girlfriend. Snyder describes the “gaping wound” left when her father exited her life, while Meeker explains that many women carry deep pain without realizing its source.

“Many women who have the father hole in their heart don’t necessarily know it,” Meeker says. “They know that something deep hurts, but they don’t know what it is.”

According to 2025 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.2 million children in the United States live without a biological, step or adoptive father in the home, a reality the film connects to long-term emotional and spiritual consequences. Research consistently shows a correlation between father presence and children’s well-being, particularly in areas of identity formation and self-worth.

“He Calls Me Daughter” follows women as they begin to name their pain and trace how unresolved father wounds have shaped their adult lives, according to the film's website.

As the stories unfold, the film introduces what it presents as a redemptive alternative: the love of a Heavenly Father who is present, faithful and personal.

“At the heart of the movie is an encounter with Jesus — whose love flows from the perfect Heavenly Father who sees, stops and calls His daughters by name,” the film’s synopsis states.

In a statement, Altizer described the project as a “call to healing,” adding: “The film opens the door for women to recognize the reason for their pain, but I pray they go further into mending their wounds. My hope is that every woman who watches this film feels seen and recognizes she has a perfect Heavenly Father who offers peace, belonging and restoration through His Son, Jesus.”

To extend that healing beyond the theater, counselors Bill and Tracey Robison developed an accompanying six-week study designed to help women identify their wounds, understand their impact and invite God into areas that still need healing.

The trailer closes with a message of hope echoed by several voices in the film: that restoration is possible, and that a Heavenly Father’s love can change everything.

Tickets for "He Calls Me Daughter" are available through Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices.