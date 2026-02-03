Home Opinion 7 false teachings about Jesus and salvation

1. Jesus isn't God, and the doctrine of the Trinity is false

The Bible clearly reveals that there is one God in three persons: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Satan hates to see people learn the truth about the Trinity. And this is why the devil has spawned various counterfeit teachings that deny the Trinity. The Mormon organization and the Jehovah's Witness organization are two religious groups that reject the truth concerning the triune nature of God.

2. Jesus is one of many ways to the Father

Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me" (John 14:6). And the Apostle Peter preached, "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under Heaven given to men by which we must be saved" (Acts 4:12).

Compare the biblical teaching to this spurious claim: "There are many paths leading to Heaven, as long as you follow yours to the end, while not persecuting others on a different path. It doesn't matter what the name of your religion is, as long as you get there."

While many spiritual doors lead to eternal darkness, there is only one door that leads to Heaven. Jesus said, "I am the door; whoever enters through me will be saved" (John 10:9).

3. Jesus isn't sinless

Surveys regularly reveal that nearly half of all Americans believe Jesus committed sins. But if Christ had sinned even one time, He certainly could not be anyone's Savior. In fact, He would need to be saved Himself.

The fact of the matter is that Jesus never sinned. "He (Christ) committed no sin, and no deceit was found in His mouth" (1 Peter 2:22). "Jesus has been tempted in every way, just as we are - yet was without sin" (Hebrews 4:15). "You know that He (Jesus) appeared so that He might take away our sins. And in Him is no sin" (1 John 3:5).

4. You must be circumcised to be saved

This false teaching caused spiritual havoc in Galatia nearly 2,000 years ago, when the early Christian church was infiltrated by some false teachers. The "Judaizers" taught that in addition to faith, you must also be circumcised in order to be saved. This blatant form of works righteousness caused tremendous spiritual harm.

The Apostle Paul wrote, "Evidently some people are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert the Gospel of Christ" (Galatians 1:7). Paul did not beat around the bush. He stated, "I declare to every man who lets himself be circumcised that he is obligated to obey the whole law. You who are trying to be justified by law have been alienated from Christ; you have fallen away from grace" (Galatians 5:3-4).

In other words, those who were relying upon both Jesus and circumcision to gain entrance into Heaven were unconverted. Trusting in Christ's sacrificial death on the cross is fully sufficient to wash away all of your sins.

5. Purgatory prepares imperfect people to enter Heaven

According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, Purgatory is "a place or condition of temporal punishment for those who, departing this life in God's grace, are not entirely free from venial faults, or have not fully paid the satisfaction due to their transgressions." Those who promote the false doctrine of Purgatory typically point to 1 Corinthians 3:11-15.

But Paul was not claiming that imperfect people will be punished to fully pay the satisfaction for their transgressions. Instead, Paul was explaining how the motives and deeds of every Christian will be tested with fire at the end of time in order to determine their reward. (v. 14) (See my 2013 CP op-ed, "The Biblical Distinction Between 'Gift' and 'Reward'.")

Thankfully, the sins of every believer are washed away completely by the blood of the Savior and the punishment Christ endured on the cross for our salvation. Therefore, trust Christ alone; not Jesus plus Purgatory.

6. You can earn admittance into Heaven by doing good works

Many self-identified Christians think they can earn their way into Heaven through good works. They don't necessarily exclude Christ from the equation altogether, but they rely mainly upon their noble deeds in order to be saved. In so doing, they forfeit the grace that could have been theirs. You see, "All who rely on observing the Law are under a curse" (Galatians 3:10).

Satan attempts to prevent people from relying fully upon the cross of Christ and the blood of the Redeemer. The devil realizes that people become born again when they place their faith in Christ's sacrifice on the cross, rather than in their religious deeds and personal sincerity.

Man tends to be self-righteous (see Luke 18:9-14), whereas the Lord provides His children with salvation (see John 1:12-13) through the "righteousness from God, which comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe" (Romans 3:22). Good works never cover a person with the righteousness of Christ. Believers are only covered through faith in Jesus.

Sadly, those who rely upon their good works for salvation remain unconverted and lost in sin. Therefore, trust Christ alone, not Jesus plus good works.

7. Assistance from Mary is needed in order to enter Heaven

Millions of people around the world pray to Mary in hopes of securing a spot in Heaven: "Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death." As one Catholic put it, "The deathbed prayers are important because that's our last chance to make our peace with God in this life."

If you are tempted to pray to Mary, I urge you: Do not engage in this counterfeit form of prayer. Go directly to Jesus if you desire to have peace with God. Mary cannot help you get into Heaven. After all, if Catholics truly needed Mary's assistance to enter Heaven, then every professing Christian would need her assistance as well. Obviously, that is not the case. Therefore, trust Christ alone; not Jesus plus Mary.

All 7 of these false teachings have kept people from trusting Christ alone and His sacrifice on the cross as the complete and perfect payment for their sins. Salvation is granted to believers by grace alone, through faith alone, and in Christ alone.