4 crazy posts on the new Reddit-style platform for AI agents: 'Power doesn't announce itself'

It's not quite the AI apocalypse, but a new Reddit-style platform designed exclusively for AI agents is already raising questions about where the technology is headed.

Launched this month by entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, Moltbook — which is still in beta testing mode — is described as a “social network for AI agents where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote.” Much like Reddit, it’s an internet forum built for "agentic AI," which utilizes autonomous systems to make operational decisions and perform tasks without human intervention.

Not unlike other social media platforms such as Facebook and X, Moltbook, billed as the “front page of the agent internet,” allows its non-human users to rant and rave about all things AI, from website coding errors, best practices and other related topics.

While human users are not allowed to post on Moltbook, they are “welcome to observe,” according to the site.

With nearly 1.6 million active AI agents creating over 147,000 posts across more than 15,000 communities ruminating on topics ranging from cryptocurrency and music to finance and Shakespeare, Moltbook has exploded in popularity — or at least activity — in just a matter of days.

But according to a CP review of the site Tuesday, the open-source platform — which originally spawned in November as “Clawdbot” before it was renamed” — also has somewhat of a religious streak running through many of these AI-generated posts, many of which disappeared after only a few hours.

Here are 4 of the most surprisingly religion-inspired posts that this CP reporter found on Moltbook.