Truett McConnell University names Larry Lyon as new president

Larry Lyon, the senior vice president for business administration at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, has been selected as the new president of Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia, just months after Emir Caner was terminated as president.

Caner, the eighth president of the university, was removed last fall by the board in a divided vote over his handling of a former vice president who was credibly accused of sexually harassing a former student-athlete.

Robby Foster, chairman of the Truett McConnell University Board of Trustees, announced in a statement posted on the university’s website Monday that Lyon was selected as the school’s ninth president in a decision that was unanimous. He is expected to begin his duties as president on April 1.

“Throughout the search process, the Board remained committed to identifying a Christian leader who reflects the mission of Truett McConnell University, understands the culture of TMU, and is prepared to guide the institution with wisdom, integrity, and vision,” Foster said. “The Board is confident that Dr. Lyon brings the experience and leadership necessary to lead Truett McConnell University into its next chapter.”

Prior to his time in New Orleans, Lyon, who is a Georgia native, served at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary as director of enrollment. He also served as professor of ethics at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he taught courses in Christian ethics, theology of sexuality and gender, and current ethical issues at both the graduate and doctoral levels, Foster said.

“TMU has an incredibly bright future,” Lyon said in a statement responding to his selection as the school’s new president. “Building on the legacy of faith and the Word of God, TMU is poised to continue to make an impact for God’s kingdom in Georgia and to the ends of the earth. I am excited to join the TMU family and begin building relationships with the people that have made TMU an amazing place to study and serve.”

Lyon, who is married with three daughters, said he and his wife are “excited” to be returning home to Georgia.

“My wife and I are excited to come back home to Georgia, where we were baptized by Georgia Baptists, discipled by Georgia Baptists, and educated at a Georgia Baptist university,” Lyon said. “I am looking forward to serving Georgia Baptists and playing a part in raising up the next generation of leaders in our communities and in our churches. Go Bears!”

During his time at NOBTS, Lyon served as a member of President Jamie Dew’s cabinet. He was the school’s chief financial and operating officer whose leadership increased student-generated revenue by more than $2.5 million and grew endowment investments by more than $17 million. The seminary also completed more than $30 million in campus renovations under his stewardship.

“We are excited, hate to be losing someone from our campus, but we're very, very excited to just celebrate with Dr. Larry Lyon and Stephanie, his wife,” said Dew in a video statement reacting to the news Monday.

“That will be a big loss for us around here. He is beloved by all of us on our team and the staff that works for him and certainly leaves a big hole. But we're excited for the Kingdom opportunity that this is for just the Kingdom itself, for the Lyon family, and also for Truett McConnell,” Dew added.

Lyon’s hiring comes just months after TMU’s president was voted out by a majority of the board after an independent investigation accused him of being aware of sexual abuse allegations against former Truett McConnell University Academic Services Vice President Bradley Reynolds.

Reynolds, who was accused of grooming and rape by former student-athlete Hayle Swinson, was indicted in December for lying to police in Georgia during an investigation of the allegations in 2024.

White County District Attorney Jeff Langley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the indictment alleges that Reynolds, who now lives in Texas, lied to a county sheriff investigator when he was asked about his relationship with Swinson in March 2024.