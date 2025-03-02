Home News Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir's new album ‘I Will Not Be Moved’ is an anointed masterpiece

NEW YORK — From the first song — the title track “I Will Not Be Moved” featuring Brad Hudson — until the last one, “No Other Name,” Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has delivered an anointed masterpiece in praise and worship music with their latest album.

If you are a Christian who loves to revel in the presence of the Lord, this album will perhaps make you shout "hallelujah!" from your soul.

Some music albums have only one or a few songs that pique the listener's interest, but “I Will Not Be Moved” doesn’t appear to suffer from that empty track syndrome. It presents as an intentionally prepared feast for the spirit.

The 32nd album of the Grammy Award-winning choir bears the spiritually sober signature of its longtime director, Carol Cymbala, wife of Brooklyn Tabernacle Pastor Jim Cymbala. Friday night, the choir premiered the album with a two-hour concert inside Brooklyn Tabernacle’s historic sanctuary at 17 Smith Street, and the audience could tell everyone involved understood their assignment. There was no doubt who was the main attraction.

They were conduits for the presence of the Lord. And it swept the sanctuary as the choir sang the second song on the album, “Spirit Fall Down.” The ministering of that song appeared to set the tone for the rest of the night as the Spirit just kept on falling.

The faithful and their guests in attendance also appeared to understand that they were in the presence of the Holy Spirit and they responded accordingly. Young and old repeatedly alighted from their seats in adoration. They lifted their hands in worship and streamed to the altar without hesitation when Pastor Cymbala opened what appeared to be a seamless but impromptu altar call in the middle of the concert after sharing a word about God’s mercy.

“I just want to say something quick,” Pastor Cymbala said.

“Those of you who came forward and really want to start now to trust Christ, maybe you've never done that. Remember, there's no such a thing as a Protestant, there's no Catholics, there's no Pentecostals, no Charismatics, no Evangelicals, no Lutherans,” he said. “None of those words mean anything to God. There's His children, and then there's people who are not His children who He wants to become His children.”

For the rest of the night, the choir served up song after song, and the crowd couldn’t get enough. The third track on the album, “Forever We Will Sing,” is a worshipful declaration of thanks to God. And the fourth track, “I Thank You Jesus,” featuring Babbie Mason, continues in that vein. The fifth track, “His Mercy Is More,” blends a contemporary sound with the choir’s vintage style to deliver a youthful harmony.

“You Keep on Blessing Me,” the sixth track on the album, is an up-tempo song about God’s faithfulness, while the seventh, “Come Jesus Come,” featuring Stephen McWhirter's gravelly vocals, could likely become a favorite in many people’s playlist. The other songs that round out the album are “Fill My Cup,” “How Jesus Loves,” featuring Taranda Greene and “No Other Name,” which is a song worthy of just being stuck on repeat.