Minn. community mourns beloved pastor, chaplain who died after helping motorist stuck in snow

A Minnesota pastor and longtime chaplain collapsed and died after helping a stranded motorist outside his church. The death of James “Jim” Bzoskie, 76, has prompted an outpouring of grief from community members and law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred on Dec. 19 after Bzoskie assisted a driver whose car had become stuck in snow near Cornerstone Bible Church, where he served as pastor. After returning inside the building, he collapsed and was later pronounced dead, WCCO reported.

Bzoskie, who lived in Hastings, had spent the morning preparing gift bags for inmates in the Dakota County Jail. He was found shortly after the act of assistance, and his daughter, Sarah Lindner, was quoted as saying that he likely died of a heart attack.

Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko described Bzoskie as an integral part of the department for nearly five decades. He was quoted as saying that Bzoskie regularly visited the jail, offered Bible study to inmates, and supported deputies and staff during moments of crisis, including suicides and the loss of three first responders in Burnsville.

Leko said Bzoskie’s presence had provided comfort in the most difficult times. “He did it because he had a big heart.”

Jacob Schak, a jail program sergeant, said Bzoskie had conducted Bible study every Tuesday for the inmate population.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office shared a message on Facebook, saying Bzoskie had been a “constant and trusted presence” in the department since 1979.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Pastor Jim Bzoskie. Since 1979, Pastor Jim was a constant and trusted presence within the Office,” reads the message. “He helped build and sustain our jail programming, served faithfully as our chaplain, and provided steady encouragement, perspective, and humor for decades. When the work was heavy, Jim was there. When there was something to celebrate, he was there too.”

It adds, “Jim had a natural way of connecting with people and a genuine love for community. He found joy in being around others, and he never slowed down when it came to showing up for people. We will carry the lessons, conversations, and kindness Pastor Jim shared with us. His impact extended far beyond his role and left a lasting imprint on this office.”

Bzoskie also served as a chaplain for the Hastings police and fire departments.

His obituary described him as a man who dedicated his life to faith, compassion and service.

His daughter said he loved the holiday season and was preparing for Christmas at the time of his death. She said her father’s final words were “Merry Christmas.”

Renee Harwood-Souza, who organized a fundraiser to assist Bzoskie’s family with funeral expenses, wrote that he had ministered to jail staff, inmates and law enforcement for nearly 50 years, according to AOL.

Kent Begnaud, a fellow pastor and longtime friend, said Bzoskie had a deep sense of purpose and served the community wholeheartedly.

According to the Starkson Family obituary, a visitation will be held on Jan. 9, 2026, at the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings. A second visitation is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Hastings Middle School, followed by a service officiated by Pastors Kent Begnaud and Paris Pasch.

Private burial will be held later at Lakeside Cemetery. The obituary also noted that Bzoskie was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota State Fair and held Minnesota Wild season tickets for more than 20 years.