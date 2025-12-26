Share

The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2025 (part 1)

By CP Staff
Top left to right: Police and first responders work at the scene of a shooting at Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 27, 2025; Michael Tait of the Newsboys performs during filming of
Top left to right: Police and first responders work at the scene of a shooting at Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 27, 2025; Michael Tait of the Newsboys performs during filming of "Candace" on Sept. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee; Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Bottom left to right: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan looks on during the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Oct. 2, 2025; Gateway Church founder Robert Morris is escorted to jail on October 2, 2025, after pleading guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent acts with an underage girl. | TOM BAKER/AFP via Getty Images; Getty Images/Jason Davis; ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images; LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images; YouTube/WFAA

This year was filled with unexpected plot twists, moments of celebration, as well as immense sorrow and tragedy. The following pages feature part 1 of CP's top 10 news stories that shaped our world in 2025.

