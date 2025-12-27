Share

The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2025 (part 2)

By CP Staff
From top left to right: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) joins hands with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (L), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) during a signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House on Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C. People pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for Christian youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial at Orem City Center Park in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2025. Bottom left to right: From left, Pastor James Lester, AI innovation expert James Poulter, policy analyst Annie Chestnut Tutor, Dr. Richard Land and moderator Brandon Showalter participate in a panel during "AI for Humanity: Navigating Ethics and Morality for a Flourishing Future" at Colorado Christian University in Littleton, Colorado, on Oct. 7, 2025. A funeral held for Christians killed in Kauru County, Kaduna state, Nigeria, on Aug. 28, 2025. Pro-trans demonstrators display signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 2024.
This year, Americans witnessed numerous tragedies, including the political assassination of conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk, but also saw signs of hope, such as the Trump administration's brokering of several peace deals worldwide. A global spotlight was placed on the persecution of Christians, particularly in Nigeria, and after years of prayer, the U.S. is finally witnessing the beginnings of the dismantling of transgender ideology. 

Another force Christians will be contending with in the days and years ahead is artificial intelligence, which is why, in 2025, The Christian Post co-hosted the pivotal event "AI for Humanity: Navigating Ethics and Morality for a Flourishing Future" to help Christians understand AI and its impact on our lives.

The following pages highlight the top stories of 2025 that are of interest to readers of The Christian Post. To read part 1, click here.

