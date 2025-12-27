The Christian Post's top 10 news stories of 2025 (part 2)

This year, Americans witnessed numerous tragedies, including the political assassination of conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk, but also saw signs of hope, such as the Trump administration's brokering of several peace deals worldwide. A global spotlight was placed on the persecution of Christians, particularly in Nigeria, and after years of prayer, the U.S. is finally witnessing the beginnings of the dismantling of transgender ideology.
The following pages highlight the top stories of 2025 that are of interest to readers of The Christian Post. To read part 1, click here.
