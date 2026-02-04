Home News Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in 2024 while the Republican politician was running for president, has been sentenced to life in prison.

U.S. Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Routh, 59, to life on Wednesday, with her denouncing Routh’s actions as those of an “evil” man, reported ABC News affiliate WPBF.

Cannon also praised the actions of law enforcement, as well as witnesses, in bringing Routh to justice, adding that “despite all the evil we see, there is a sliver of hope, a sliver of light.”

On Sept. 15, 2024, an armed Routh got as close as 300 yards from Trump while the then-Republican presidential candidate was at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

A Secret Service agent spotted Routh as he got closer and opened fire, with Routh fleeing the property. Routh was apprehended by authorities shortly after he fled the golf course.

According to court documents, Routh had written a letter before the attempted assassination, addressing "the world," and saying, "I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

"It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job," read the handwritten letter. "Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a U.S. president."

Last September, a jury found Routh guilty on the charges of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement at the time.

“This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our president, but an affront to our very nation itself. I am grateful to U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones, his entire trial team, and our law enforcement partners for protecting President Trump and securing this important verdict.”

Routh’s actions came two months after 20-year-old Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding the former president and killing an event attendee before he was shot dead by a Secret Service counter-sniper.