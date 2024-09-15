Home News Trump campaign says former president is safe after shots fired near golf club

Former President Donald Trump is safe after shots were fired while he was on the fifth hole at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, a campaign spokesman said.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity” at the Trump International Golf Club, said campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, adding that no further information would be released “at this time.”

In a statement on X, Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the United States Secret Service, said, “The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe."

Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity, a friend of the former president who had been invited to that golf game but did not attend, said at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday that the gun involved had been recovered and identified it as an AK-47.

Hannity added that the fifth hole, according to Eric Trump, is less than 200 yards away from the nearest street.

CNN reported that a black vehicle involved has been found and a suspect is in custody.

The former president’s golf game was not listed on his public schedule, according to reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press briefing later on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated