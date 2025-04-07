Home News Christian nurse suspended after investigation over calling pedophile patient ‘mister’

A Christian nurse in the United Kingdom was suspended from her position after an investigation into her referring to a transgender patient — a convicted pedophile — as “mister.”

Jennifer Melle, 40, faced disciplinary action for declining to use the patient’s preferred gender identity during an incident at a hospital in South London.

The suspension, by Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals, followed a confrontation that occurred during Melle’s night shift at St Helier Hospital on May 22, 2024, involving a male patient identified as Mr. X, who is serving a sentence in a high-security men’s prison for sexually exploiting boys, the rights group Christian Concern, which is legally supporting Melle, said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

Mr. X, who identifies as female, became enraged when Melle addressed him using male pronouns while consulting a doctor regarding his medical care. The patient subsequently racially abused Melle, using derogatory language, and lunged toward her threateningly before being restrained by guards.

Following this incident, the hospital trust launched an investigation, claiming that Melle violated the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s code of conduct by not respecting Mr. X’s preferred gender identity.

According to the investigation report, nurses must avoid expressing personal beliefs inappropriately and recognize diversity and individual choice. Consequently, Melle was given a final written warning and referred to the NMC, labeled as a “potential risk.”

“I am devastated to have been suspended just for whistleblowing. Despite being the one placed at risk, I am the one being punished,” GB News quoted Melle as saying. “The message I have received is clear: I am expected to tolerate racism, deny biological reality and suppress my deeply held Christian beliefs.”

Last month, Melle publicly shared her experiences, claiming institutional harassment and discrimination. Her case gained widespread attention online, receiving support from author J.K. Rowling and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who called the situation “completely crazy” and demanded government intervention.

The publicity surrounding Melle’s claims prompted NHS lawyers to dismiss her Christian beliefs regarding gender as “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

Melle alleges ongoing institutional mistreatment since the incident, saying she has felt targeted and isolated. Following media coverage of her story, hospital staff initially expressed gratitude toward Melle, but management quickly discouraged open discussions about her situation.

Later, without prior notice, hospital authorities called Melle to an informal meeting, abruptly informing her that she was suspended on full pay pending an investigation into a potential data breach stemming from her media disclosures.

Melle expressed devastation at her suspension, stating that she had not been informed of specific allegations against her. She said the disciplinary actions and the threats she endured from the patient caused severe emotional distress to her.

She further argued that while she was subjected to racist and physical threats, the hospital had done nothing to address these abuses. Instead, she contends, the trust treated her as if she were the criminal.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, the legal arm of Christian Concern, described the suspension as “blatant, unlawful victimization.” She underlined that Melle’s public disclosures were protected under the Equality Act, calling on Health Secretary Wes Streeting to intervene directly. She criticized the NHS for allegedly focusing on trans ideology instead of protecting its staff from racial and physical abuse.

Since her suspension, Melle’s name was removed from the hospital’s internal system, restricting her ability to secure extra shifts and affecting her financial stability.

Melle initiated legal action against the NHS Trust, citing harassment, discrimination and breaches of her human rights. She also claimed her right to manifest religious beliefs, as protected under Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights, had been infringed upon.

Melle’s suspension is one among several recent controversial cases involving NHS nurses facing disciplinary actions over gender identity-related issues.