‘Blessings in No Time’ couple convicted by grand jury of defrauding investors in pyramid scheme

A federal jury in Texas has convicted LaShonda and Marlon Moore, the couple behind “Blessings in No Time,” for running a multi-million-dollar pyramid scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair defrauded thousands through an illegal investment structure that promised extraordinary returns and targeted the African American community.

The Moores, who earlier appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s reality show “Family or Fiancé,” were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering, according to The Dallas Morning News.

They face up to 20 years in prison on each conspiracy and wire fraud count and up to 10 years for each count of money laundering.

The scheme, which operated nationally from June 2020 to June 2021, was presented through weekly online broadcasts that invited participants to pay $1,400 into a closed network. Victims were told the program would yield an 800% return for every $1,400 investment within weeks.

The couple, both of whom reside in Frisco, Texas, told victims they would refund the amount if unsatisfied, according to WFAA.

Federal investigators found that more than 10,000 individuals were affected by the scam, with collective losses surpassing $25 million. Prosecutors said the Moores used their public image, including a reality TV appearance, to build trust among potential victims.

The defendants operated “Blessings in No Time,” or BINT, using a structure of four tiers labelled Fire, Wind, Earth and Water, with new participants required to pay $1,400 to those at the top, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The model was designed so that once eight new recruits filled the bottom Fire tier, each would make a payment to the Water-level participant at the top. That participant would collect over $11,000. Others would then move up the ladder, with new members constantly needed to fund those above them.

Prosecutors said the Moores placed themselves in positions that allowed them to receive final payments and diverted funds to personal use.

The Department of Justice described BINT as a chain-referral scheme disguised as a mutual-aid group. The Moores falsely presented it as a way for participants to uplift their community during the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

Refunds were never issued, and payouts were only possible if new people were recruited, according to court documents.

One complainant noted in the lawsuit, “This was my first encounter with gifting circles, I am ashamed I believed them. I brought in 6 of my family members. BINT used all 6 people & said they would return ‘my fires’ when I needed them to ensure that I was blessed out. That never happened. … Total family loss = $32K, of that, I lost $15,650 between my own spots & family I sponsored. ... Why would I believe they would give a refund? I believed we'd get a refund due to the heavily documented refund guarantees from BINT founders & staff.”

Federal agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation unit, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

Authorities said the Moores “exploited cultural trust and community ties” to recruit participants, particularly within the African American community.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said in a statement that the couple “orchestrated a lucrative pyramid scheme with the sole aim of enriching themselves,” using “lies and deceit” to target vulnerable Americans.

U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs of the Eastern District of Texas said the couple’s actions constituted a “betrayal of trust” and affirmed the department’s intent to pursue fraud cases that result in substantial public harm.

The scheme was civilly prosecuted in Texas in 2023, when a court issued a final judgment and permanent injunction against the couple.

The pair were also featured in an episode of the investigative television series “American Greed.”

No sentencing date has been set for the Moores.