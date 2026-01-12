Home News Franklin Graham says ICE protesters are 'underpinned by the radical socialist left'

The Rev. Franklin Graham accused demonstrators protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, following the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis, of being "underpinned" by radical socialist forces.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the 73-year-old evangelist and son of the late Billy Graham asserted the protests were part of a left-wing attempt to destabilize the country.

"Have you seen the reports of protesters — or paid agitators — chanting unbelievable things like, 'Save a life, kill ICE!' or 'Kristi Noem will hang'?" Graham, who heads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, asked his 11 million Facebook followers. "The protests we see across the country right now are underpinned by the radical socialist left, whose goal is to make the United States like Venezuela, ultimately destroying the America we know."

"Lying, stealing, cheating — nothing is out of bounds in order to grab power," he continued. "Unfortunately, many people joining these protests have no clue that they are just being used as pawns."

Graham, who also heads the North Carolina-based Evangelical humanitarian nonprofit Samaritan's Purse, concluded his post by stating that America's "only hope" is God and urged his followers to pray for members of the Trump administration.

"I encourage you to pray," he said. "Pray for President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and all the Cabinet and leadership of our nation. 'If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?' (Psalm 11:3)."

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Graham commented on the Jan. 7 shooting of Good by an ICE officer in Minnesota, which has sparked immense debate over whether the use of force was justified. While federal authorities have argued that the shooting was self-defense, critics contend that the act was unjustified and some have called for the officer's prosecution.

Good was a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, writer and mother of three. She was shot and killed by an ICE officer during an enforcement operation last Thursday.

Noem said in a press conference that Good stalked ICE agents throughout the day, refused to exit her vehicle when ordered, and nearly ran over one of the officers at the scene. The ICE officer struck by Good’s vehicle had previously been injured in a separate vehicular attack in June.

“It is tragic that Renee Good was killed in Minneapolis yesterday. Pray for her family and loved ones,” Graham wrote. "This incident serves as a strong reminder that everyone needs to obey law enforcement. If they tell you to raise your hands, raise your hands; if they tell you to get out of the car, get out of the car. Argue with them in court and let a judge decide who is right or wrong, but you should not take a chance of getting hurt."

Graham added that law enforcement has a "difficult job of trying to get people out of this country who came here illegally."

President Trump described Good as a “professional agitator” and alleged she violently hit the officer before being shot. Trump said that attacks on law enforcement were increasing due to what he described as threats and assaults from the “Radical Left.”

Videos of the shooting have been circulated online. One clip showed the ICE agent trying to step to the side of the SUV and firing as the vehicle pulled forward and appeared to clip him. Another angle, showing the front of the SUV, captured the agent being struck as the car pulled forward.

A third video, obtained by CNN, showed the vehicle motionless and positioned sideways in the road for several minutes before the shooting.

Cellphone video that appears to have been recorded by the officer who shot Good shows the moments that led up to the shooting. A woman identified as Good’s same-sex spouse, Rebecca, is seen in the video standing beside the SUV and taunting the agent as he circles the vehicle.

Another agent approached the driver's door, and Good was ordered to get out of the car as the agents were looking to arrest her. Good is shown backing the car up and then going forward. The footage indicates that the agent positioned in front of the car was knocked backward, with shots being heard right after, but not seen in the footage.