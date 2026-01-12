Home News Biblical nutritionist Annette Reeder on God, gummy bears and good health

It’s the new year, and when it comes to good health, people all over the world are searching for answers. Desperate to lose weight and to find a healthier resolve, gym memberships rise tremendously this time of year, while the latest, greatest diet fads seem to have a life of their own. They are all searching for the recipe for excellent health.

But what if the answer lies not in pumping more iron or eating kale three times per day? What if the solution can be found in the weathered pages of the true source?

With more than 20 million YouTube views to her credit, Annette Reeder wants to see the strongholds of food and substance addiction eradicated. She believes that people need to turn to God for better health rather than erecting pillars of “health” to worship that lead to further problems, both physical and spiritual.

“We don't eat because of food. We eat because of our beliefs,” says Reeder, who has authored six nutritional wellness books, including The Daniel Fast. “We want to be healthier, but at the same time, we don't want to lose some of those foods that we're addicted to. It's hurting you in the long run. So, how can people practice healthy restraint and still enjoy food? The answer is simple. We look to God for the answers.”

Known as the Biblical Nutritionist, Reeder routinely shows people how to improve their health with the biblical way of eating. She says that our bodies are His, and we can be nourished, refreshed, and healthier if we would just apply a few basic principles found in God's Word.

“Principle No. 1: Eat the foods God called good,” Reeder explains. “So, New Testament, Old Testament, whatever He called ‘good’.” And then the second one is to eat it as close to the way He designed it. That can get kind of tricky in the grocery store. If I can teach someone how to cook, we can change the health of the family.”

Reeder joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to share practical advice on getting the best nutrition from our eating habits. Listen as she shares how a few simple tweaks in your diet can add years, if not decades of healthy vitality to your life.

