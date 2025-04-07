Home News ‘Christians fed up with being pushed out’: Protests erupt outside school over canceled Easter

Protests erupted outside Norwood Primary School in England, as Christians voiced frustration over the school’s cancellation of its traditional Easter parade and church service. Around 50 demonstrators gathered with banners criticizing Headteacher Stephanie Mander, accusing her of sidelining Christianity.

The protest at the school in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Friday, was in response to a letter from Mander to parents announcing that the school wouldn't be holding its usual Easter Bonnet Parade or Easter Service this year, according to The Telegraph.

Instead, students will learn about Easter’s religious significance through classroom lessons and themed craft activities. Mander’s letter stated that eliminating specific religious celebrations was aimed at creating an “inclusive” environment respectful of all pupils’ beliefs.

Protesters from the Living Word Church in Fareham, Hampshire, stood outside the school waving England flags bearing messages such as “Jesus: the way, the truth, the life” and “Jesus is king.” They also displayed a banner reading: “Headteacher Stephanie Mander wants to cancel Easter — let’s cancel her!”

The Rev. Chris Wickland, who participated in the protest, explained that the demonstration was against both the cancellation of the Easter service and what protesters viewed as the exclusion of Christianity from schools, according to GB News. He clarified that the protest was not intended to cause trouble.

Ukip leader Nick Tenconi, also present at the protest, read out Mander’s letter through a loudspeaker. He criticized the school’s decision, accusing it of sidelining Christianity merely to meet diversity criteria and secure additional funding.

Marie Pigney, a grandmother from Titchfield, argued that Christianity forms a beneficial foundation for children and society. She said Christians are increasingly frustrated with feeling marginalized and labeled negatively.

Rob Owen, another protester, stressed the importance of preserving Easter traditions as part of the larger cultural identity. Demonstrators also handed out Easter eggs and displayed a “Happy Easter” banner.

A small group of 10 parents gathered as part of a counter-protest near the school gates, claiming that the protest promoted hatred unnecessarily among children.

One anonymous parent who defended Mander told the media that Easter celebrations continued in a modified form and claimed that financial constraints among low-income families contributed to the decision to cancel the bonnet parade. The school, he sought to explain, wanted to accommodate diverse views and economic situations.

Initially, the school’s decision to alter Easter traditions sparked online criticism, labeled “disgraceful” and “shambolic.”

Mander responded by reiterating her commitment to inclusivity and respect for diversity, acknowledging some families' disappointment due to changes to cherished traditions. She indicated the school would explore alternative, inclusive ways to celebrate the season in the future.

Police presence was noticeable outside the school. Hampshire police officers from neighborhood policing and protest liaison teams monitored events closely. Authorities reported no offenses and made no arrests during the demonstration.

The protest ended shortly before the school day concluded around 3:15 p.m., following a collective prayer by the Christian demonstrators.