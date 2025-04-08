Home News Patricia Heaton, husband David Hunt talk infusing films with 'truth and hope,' raising godly kids

For actress Patricia Heaton and her husband, actor-director David Hunt, creating stories that reflect their Christian worldview isn’t about preaching; it’s about telling the truth with compassion and honesty.

Through their production company FourBoys Entertainment — named after their four sons — they’ve made it their mission to tell faith-forward stories that meet people where they are and offer hope in the midst of hardship.

“We named our company 'Four Boys Entertainment' because we wanted to leave a legacy for our kids,” the “Everybody Loves Raymond” actress told The Christian Post. “We want to contribute something to culture that's truthful but is grounded in hope, the hope that we have through our faith, that God is in control, and that all things work to the good of those who love the Lord. We know that's true. That doesn't mean you create content that's sugar-coated … but we’re about bringing truth into the world and ultimately bringing hope into the world.”

The duo’s film “Unexpected” is part of this faith-fueled mission.

Now streaming on Prime Video, “Unexpected” stars Joseph Mazzello and Anna Camp and follows Bob and Amy, a couple whose marriage is strained by career setbacks, emotional isolation and a home increasingly overrun by the animals Amy keeps adopting. What begins as a quirky comedy quickly grows into something deeper: a story about infertility, emotional distance and the question of what truly makes a family.

“We had a wonderful book that we optioned,” Heaton said. “The actual story of infertility wasn’t in the original book, but it was a perfect way to use this really funny, wonderful story about adopting animals and explore the issue of infertility, which gave the story a lot more meat.”

Infertility affects over 10 million women in the U.S., 12% of those aged 15 to 49, according to statistics from the CDC, yet it remains cloaked in silence and, for many, shame.

Hunt, who directed the film, said the team was intentional about crafting a story that reflects both the female and male sides of infertility, something he said is a rarity in the genre.

“One of the crew members told us while we were shooting the movie how unusual and how important it was that we saw the husband’s struggle, Bob’s struggle,” Hunt said. “I think it’s very balanced from both a male and a female perspective.”

“I want to make people laugh. I want to get people at ease,” he added. “And then three-quarters of the way through the movie, I want to reach through the screen and get into their hearts and give it a little squeeze.”

The film has already impacted hearts and minds in a powerful way: the couple revealed that during one screening in Chicago, the response stunned them.

“At the end of the movie, for the Q&A, there was silence,” Hunt recalled. “And we thought, ‘Oh no, they hated it.’ Instead, people started getting up, one by one, women and men weeping, saying, ‘Thank you so much for telling our story.’”

Heaton, who recently starred in the film “Unbreakable Boy,” shared how motherhood has been one of the greatest joys of her life. She acknowledged that “Mom” — a word that changed her life when her own sons first uttered it — can be heartbreaking for others and challenged faith communities to rally around those struggling.

“It’s important that churches and communities support couples, whether they have children or not,” Heaton said. “Their value is as human beings themselves. Encouragement and compassion are what is needed, not so much solutions.”

“There are so many children in the foster care system. There are so many people who are forced, or make the choice, to give up their kids,” Hunt added. “The need for people to step up and parent these poor kids is massive.”

Both outspoken Christians, Heaton and Hunt weighed in on the challenges of parenting in a culture increasingly at odds with their values and the importance of raising children who know their God-given purpose.

“It’s important for parents to model that for their children, whether it’s saying grace before meals, reading Bible stories, making sure you are at church on Sunday,” Heaton said. “Imbuing the idea that your child was created for a purpose, for God’s purpose.

“I think so many people are lost today, feeling like they don't know why they're here, and they're kind of floundering,” she added. “If you understand that God created you for a purpose, then you can rest in that knowledge and stay open to seeking His will for yourself.”

“Don’t exclude your kids from the world, because they will be in the world — but they’re not necessarily of the world,” Hunt said. “Go out and spread the Gospel, if possible, without words. People are watching you, how you behave; they’re looking at your character.”

In addition to their work in film and faith-based storytelling, Heaton and Hunt have stepped into advocacy with the October 7th Coalition, a Christian movement formed in the aftermath of Hamas’ brutal attacks in Israel.

“I was just shocked by the Hamas body cam footage that was being proudly displayed on social media on October 7 by Hamas and by some Gaza civilians,” Heaton said. “And I didn’t see the kind of outrage I thought I would see from Christians and your average American.”

The coalition exists to activate Christians to be “visibly and vocally supportive of the Jewish people, Israel’s right to exist, and to fight antisemitism,” Heaton explained. Their latest initiative, the “Mezuzah Is Yours” campaign, encourages Christians to place a mezuzah on their doorposts, a visible show of solidarity.

“You can go to Myzuzah.org and order a unity mezuzah to put on your door and show — especially if you post it on social media — that you’re taking a stand,” she said. “A lot of people have been to Israel but don’t know their Jewish neighbors. So I think it’s important to reach out to local synagogues or the local Jewish Federation and just tell them you’re there for them in whatever way they need you to be.”

“Unexpected” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.