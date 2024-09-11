Home News Trump blames assassination attempt on leftist rhetoric: 'They're the threat'

Former President Donald Trump blamed his recent assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the rhetoric that the Biden administration and other Democrats hurled against him.

"I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me," Trump said Tuesday during ABC News' presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during which any other mention of Trump's close brush with death was left unmentioned.

"They talk about democracy. I'm a 'threat to democracy.' They're the threat to democracy with the fake Russia, Russia, Russia investigation that went nowhere," he added before ABC moderator David Muir cut him off because they "ha[d] a lot to get to."

It took President Trump to mention the attempted assassination— ABC’s moderators were busy running a Kamala protection racket:



“I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me…They’re the threat to democracy.”pic.twitter.com/1W09HEMbZzhttps://t.co/sVOUuZrXKr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 11, 2024

Trump's comments came during a back-and-forth about what he alleged was the weaponization of the justice system, which he claims has been aimed against him for political reasons.

Muir and fellow ABC News moderator Linsey Davis took flak following Tuesday's presidential debate for not mentioning the assassination attempt, as well as for repeatedly fact-checking Trump while ignoring Harris' false statements.

"President Trump was shot in the head 2 months ago," commentator Steve Cortes wrote. "The corrupt ABC moderators didn’t even mention it. That’s by design."

"It took President Trump to mention the attempted assassination — ABC’s moderators were busy running a Kamala protection racket," tweeted Steve Guest, a former spokesperson for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Nobody was surprised Tuesday night when the first — and likely only — 2024 presidential debate featured Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris, David Muir, and Linsey Davis," wrote Federalist editorial director Kylee Griswold. "Yet the level of corruption never ceases to amaze, this time in the form of Kamala’s ABC cronies neglecting to bring up the recent attempted murder of their political foe that occurred not two months ago."

Muir and Davis fact-checked Trump five times throughout the debate while leaving Harris unchallenged, despite her spurious claim that Trump called neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people" after the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in 2017, which Snopes determined to be false earlier this year.

Harris made 21 false claims during the debate, according to Breitbart.

The debate between Trump and Harris marked the first time the two have appeared on stage together since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following a widely panned performance in a debate in June.

Other topics in the debate included the economy, abortion, illegal immigration and foreign policy.