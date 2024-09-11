Home News Top moments in Trump-Harris debate: Christianity and abortion, 'Venezuela on steroids’ and rally size

The presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night marked the first time the two have appeared on stage together since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following a widely panned performance in a debate with Trump earlier this year and installed Harris as his successor.

Moderated by ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis, the debate touched upon several topics, including the economy, abortion, illegal immigration and foreign policy.

Here are five highlights from the debate.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe