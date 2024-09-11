Top moments in Trump-Harris debate: Christianity and abortion, 'Venezuela on steroids’ and rally size

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks during a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, speaks during a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10, 2024. | SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night marked the first time the two have appeared on stage together since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following a widely panned performance in a debate with Trump earlier this year and installed Harris as his successor. 

Moderated by ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis, the debate touched upon several topics, including the economy, abortion, illegal immigration and foreign policy. 

Here are five highlights from the debate.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles