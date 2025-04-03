Home News White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claims there's 'spiritual warfare' around Trump

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a recent interview that she has seen spiritual warfare during her close proximity to President Donald Trump, but that she believes God has raised him to his position despite "evil forces" coming against him.

"I certainly believe in spiritual warfare," the 27-year-old Leavitt, a devout Roman Catholic, told CBN in an interview published last Friday.

"And I think I saw it firsthand, especially throughout the campaign trail with President Trump," she continued. "And I think there certainly were evil forces. And I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he's in this moment for a reason."

Leavitt's rhetoric echoes that of Trump himself, who said during his second inaugural address on Jan. 20 that he believes God narrowly spared his life for the sake of the nation.

"An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again," he said.

Since assuming office again, Trump has issued multiple executive orders on several flashpoint cultural issues important to many Christians, such as banning men in women's sports, pardoning peaceful pro-life protesters targeted by the Biden administration, and clamping down on illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, a record previously held by Ronald Ziegler, who assumed the role in 1969 under former President Richard Nixon at age 29.

Leavitt was pregnant during her first six months as the Trump campaign's national press secretary, and decided to forego maternity leave when she watched the president being shot at his Butler rally just three days after she had given birth to her son, Nicholas. She credited her Catholic faith amid the scrutiny and pressures of her new job.

"My faith is incredibly important to me, I would argue, now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family," she said. "And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith. But with faith, all things are possible."

Despite her prominent position, Leavitt recounted to CBN some of the setbacks she has faced in her relatively short life, including a failed attempt to represent New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2022. Though she won the primary, she lost in the general election to Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

Leavitt maintained that God can use even apparent failures to accomplish His will in a person's life.

"God has a plan for everyone, I believe that firmly," she said. "So God knew what He was doing, I believe, and you just have to trust the process and trust that He's working in your life, and stay grounded in your faith throughout the way."