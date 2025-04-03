Home News Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell's son worships Jesus with original song on 'American Idol'

Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell, performed a prayerful ballad he penned titled "Hey Jesus" during Hollywood Week on "American Idol," sharing how the song helped him rediscover his faith.

"This is called 'Hey Jesus.' This is an original," the 21-year-old told judges. "I wrote this song when I was going through a pretty tough time in my life. I lost somebody I loved. … My grandma was my best friend. With my dad being away on tour, she would always step in. She understood me like not many people do. My grandma passed away three years ago, almost," Littrell said, detailing how the song came to be.

"I thought she was going to be around for moments like this. I never expected to lose her. So when I did, I questioned everything, and I had pushed away faith. I thought I would not find it again. This song kind of helped me find it."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The Atlanta native's song, which brought his parents to tears in the audience, included the lines: "Hey Jesus/ I broke my wings again/ could you help me up one last time old friend/ oh cause I surrender everything to you/ Oh, I've tried to fight all my battles without you by my side/ in the dark depths of the night/ it's where I've been without your beautiful light/ oh you gave me wings to fly/ Hey Jesus."

The singer's performance garnered a standing ovation from his fellow Idol hopefuls and praise from judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie.

"Baylee, you're so good. Your heart and genuineness just coming through. You're so good," Underwood said.

"Boy, that's great lyrics," Richie said, while Underwood added, "a conversation with God."

Following his performance, Littrell made it to the Showstoppers round of Hollywood Week — and celebrated on social media.

"Y'ALL!! I made it past the #Idol Arena!" he wrote on Instagram on March 31. "Next up is SHOWSTOPPERS! Tune in next SUNDAY and MONDAY for more Hollywood week on @AmericanIdol!"

Brian Littrell, a professing Christian, often uses his platform to share his faith. In 2006, he released a solo Christian album titled "Welcome Home." The album peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Christian charts. It has sold over 100,000 copies.

In 2015, Brian Littrell and his wife, Leighanne, were baptized in the Jordan River during a tour of Israel.

Littrell told fans at the Ra'Anana Amphitheatre in Israel that the trip also served as a spiritual experience.

"Walked the Via Dolorosa today in Jerusalem. The feeling is unlike any other. What a moving/emotional experience. 'It is finished' He (Jesus) said," Littrell wrote along with a picture of his baptism.

Littrell, a Dove Award winner, has also been open about his desire for his son to develop a strong spiritual foundation, emphasizing the importance of knowing God and maintaining a relationship with Him.

"I want [my son] to have the best life that he can have," Littrell told CBN in 2006. "I want him to know God.

"I think God has always held me accountable to a certain standard, growing up family and faith and my religion has always been the most important thing in my life and it's never been compromised, I would have to say, on behalf of the secular world of music business," Littrell said.

Baylee Littrell is not the only Christian on this season of "American Idol."

Canaan Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher from Dallas, Texas, received a platinum ticket during Hollywood week following his rendition of the gospel song "I Need Your Glory" by Earnest Pugh. Following his performance, Richie asked Hill, "Would you do that again?" and added, "That was powerful."

Hill responded, "Thank you so much. To God be the glory."

Several notable "American Idol" alumni are also professing Christians, including Underwood, Colton Dixon, Danny Gokey, Lauren Daigle and the late singer Mandisa.

"'American Idol' was all the churchgoers' guilty pleasure to watch as a family," Dixon told The Christian Post when asked about this trend. "Our family grew up going to church and when 'Idol' was on, it was the thing we did. … God's real, and I think He becomes real to everyone at some point, and in their own life and in their own walk and in their own time. It's their choice, whether or not they choose to follow after God's heart, but He's just been really real to me since I was young."