Home News Manipulated by predators, sold for sex: 12 survivors of online sexual exploitation denied justice

Editor's Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse and exploitation that some readers may find disturbing.

Instead of focusing solely on the Big Tech companies and entities that have enabled sexual exploitation in its annual Dirty Dozen List, the nonpartisan National Center on Sexual Exploitation has taken a new approach to its flagship report in 2025.

NCOSE unveiled its 2025 "Dirty Dozen List" Thursday, dedicating the entire publication to sharing the stories of rape and abuse survivors denied justice thanks to a "legal loophole" in federal law.

These legal cases, the group says, highlight how Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act allows online platforms to avoid accountability in most cases based on content posted by users. NCOSE believes the only solution is for Congress to repeal Section 230.

In past years, NCOSE's "Dirty Dozen List" listed 12 companies, entities or laws that the nonprofit argues facilitate sexual exploitation. The list has included companies such as Apple, Roblox and LinkedIn.

"Our 2025 Dirty Dozen List was re-imagined this year to highlight 12 survivors who have been prevented from receiving justice for the crimes perpetrated on them because Section 230 exists," Haley McNamara, senior vice president of strategic initiatives and programs at NCOSE, said in a Thursday press briefing.

"Some of these survivors were contacted by predators over tech platforms; some were groomed and trafficked online; some had their child sexual abuse posted online," she added, noting that "sexual abuse is rising exponentially." She called Section 230 "the greatest enabler of online sexual exploitation."

The following pages share the stories of 12 exploitation survivors on NCOSE's 2025 Dirty Dozen List.