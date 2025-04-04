Home News Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault for offenses involving 4 women

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and other offenses involving four women that date back about 20 years or more. The entertainer had previously maintained his innocence when faced with allegations of sexual abuse.

The United Kingdom's Crown Prosecution Service announced in a statement Friday that it charged Brand with two counts of rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in connection with reported incidents that took place with four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court for a hearing on the matter on May 2.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial," Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North Jaswant Norwal said. "It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The Crown Prosecution Service asserted that it has "carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation."

The charges come as a September 2023 joint investigation by The Times of London and Channel 4 found five anonymous women reported experiencing sexual assault and "emotional abuse" at the hands of Brand in incidents spanning from 2006 to 2013.

One allegation involved a rape that purportedly took place at Brand's Los Angeles home in 2012. These allegations resulted in the suspension of Brand's YouTube account.

Brand, who has publicly documented his conversion to Christianity in recent years that culminated in a baptism last year and continued with the entertainer baptizing others, has steadfastly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

While he acknowledged that he was "very, very promiscuous" earlier in his career, Brand insisted that "the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual."

Brand characterized the allegations against him as "coordinated media attacks," which he described as part of "a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices." Brand's comments reflect that his career has transitioned from movies and stand-up comedy into podcasting, where he raised concerns about government policy managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, Brand maintained that he had left his days of sexual promiscuity behind him. Brand urged Phillips to look at her body as a "temple," acknowledging that his former self "would have been happy to see you as an object" while highlighting how his perspective had changed now that he is a "man of God."

He instead felt obligated to offer Phillips "some protection, or service, or counsel," assuring the porn star that "there is a path and a light for her" if she wants to leave the industry.

Brand told Phillips, "You are special and you are sacred," adding, "You deserve to be cherished and treasured in every aspect of your life." The comedian assured Phillips that she had a "precious soul and spirit" in addition to identifying her as "a child of God."