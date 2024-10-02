Home News Russell Brand defends performing baptism in underwear: 'Are these tighty-whities satanic?'

Russell Brand has defended himself after sparking controversy for performing a baptism in his underwear, acknowledging that though he is a “bit of a show off,” what matters is whether or not he's directing people to Jesus.

In a Sept. 27 social media post, the 48-year-old actor and comedian shared a photo of himself and a friend performing a baptism while wearing only their underwear: “It might seem a bit soon to be baptizing people, but the Apostles did it on day one, so here we are,” he captioned the photo.

Though most comments on the photo were supportive, some took issue with his attire: “Moved by your faith, but bro maybe more modest,” wrote one commenter.

In a Sept. 30 post, Brand weighed in on the controversy: “I suppose lookin’ at it now, it does look a bit immodest, me doin’ a baptism in underpants like that. But the truth is, I took off my clothes and my underpants is all I’m wearing underneath my clothes,” said Brand in a video message. “That’s what I’m wearing right now. It wasn’t a planned photo shoot. Some of my mates took photos for their friend, actually. Evan was getting baptized.”

“Anyway, some people thought it was a little immodest and me showing off, judging from the comments,” Brand said. “You know, I read the comments below. But what I’d say is this — and I’m a little bit of a showoff — the Lord made me a little bit of a showoff, but it is for Him that I am showing off now, not for me.”

The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actor then read Philippians 1:15-18, which he had included and linked in his post, along with the caption, “Are these tighty-whities satanic?!?” The passage says:

“It is true that some preach Christ out of envy and rivalry, but others out of goodwill. The latter do so out of love, knowing that I am put here for the defense of the gospel. The former preach Christ out of selfish ambition, not sincerely, supposing that they can stir up trouble for me while I am in chains. But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this I rejoice. Yes, and I will continue to rejoice.”

“And I think that is so beautiful because, you know, I’m a person that’s come out of the entertainment industry,” Brand continued. “I’m so grateful I’ve been saved, chosen, that He has found me.”

“But I’ve still got the attributes of a showoff,” he continued. “I suppose if I didn’t have, I wouldn’t even post a thing like that. But the reason I’m in them underpants, cause them’s my underpants, and the reason I’m doing that baptism — because I love Jesus. Praise Jesus Christ!”

“As long as we are directing people to our Lord and Savior, how can we fail?” he asked.

Brand, baptized in April, has published a series of videos in recent months about his spiritual journey to the Christian faith. Last week, he posted photos of himself touring the Museum of the Bible, calling it “more than a museum — it is an immersive and elucidating experience. In many ways, it felt as if I was partaking in a visceral encounter with God.”

Earlier in September, Brand knelt on the floor at the conclusion of an hour-long conversation with Tucker Carlson in Phoenix, Arizona, and prayed against the "dark and demonic forces" in government and corporate America.

"I call on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, our heavenly Savior," Brand prayed. "Lord, I humbly [ask] in this great congregation in Phoenix, Arizona, with my host, Tucker Carlson, in deference to him, but in ultimate deference to you, our Lord and Savior, to whom we are all your younger siblings and your children."

In a May TikTok video, the actor said he was drawn to the simplicity and profundity of Christian doctrine, particularly the narrative of God coming to Earth as a man and sacrificing Himself for humanity's redemption.

"I've been a Christian a month now, and it's been a big change," the actor said at the time. "Not that I've entirely changed as a person. Of course, I haven't, but I've taken on a lot of new concepts, and it changes you to accept that it's not like you're in a game show, and by doing really, really good things, you can get redeemed."

In January, he revealed that he was reading Rick Warren's The Purpose-Driven Life and desired a "personal relationship with God." The comedian said he's found Jesus Christ increasingly important as he grows older, despite once seeing many churches as either too "old-fashioned" or too modernized.

During an interview with Carlson last year, Brand said, "Like many desperate people, I need spirituality. I need God, or I cannot cope in this world. I need to believe in the best in people."

Brand has been shrouded in controversy in recent years. He faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including one report that claims he assaulted a 16-year-old girl after pulling her into an "emotionally and sexually abusive" relationship.

Brand has denied the "very serious criminal allegations" and maintained that while he was "very, very promiscuous" in the past, all of his sexual relationships were "always consensual."