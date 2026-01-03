Home News Pastor’s widow sues HOA after neighbor’s persistent harassment escalated to murder

The widow of a pastor killed by a neighbor in 2023 in North Las Vegas, Nevada, has sued the homeowners' association and property manager, alleging they failed to prevent the escalating dispute that led to his death.

The lawsuit, filed by Sarah Davi, whose husband, Nick Davi, was fatally shot, accuses both the Court at Aliante HOA and FirstService Residential of negligence, KLAS reported Friday.

Sarah, who was also wounded in the shooting, said she and her husband had repeatedly complained about their neighbor Joe Junio’s behavior in the weeks leading up to the attack.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 29, 2023, in North Las Vegas.

Junio, now 38, was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon for killing the 46-year-old pastor from Grace Point Church.

She remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

On the day of the shooting, the Davi family was preparing to leave their home when Junio drove past, parked nearby and stared at them through her car window. One of the Davi children began filming on a phone as tensions escalated.

Nick Davi asked Junio, “What’s your problem with us?” and moved a few steps toward her vehicle. Junio exited the car and began firing at the family, striking both Nick and Sarah Davi. A struggle over the gun followed before Junio fled to her apartment.

The lawsuit alleges the HOA and management company “were aware of prior incidents, disputes, and/or communications involving Joe that indicated or should have indicated she posed an unreasonable risk of harm to her neighbors.”

Sarah Davi said she or her husband had previously raised concerns with management and Junio, specifically about ongoing disputes and rising hostility.

Earlier reports show the Davi family had complained to the HOA about Junio keeping chickens and dogs on the property.

Junio once allegedly threw rocks in their yard and “ran her finger across her throat in a cutting motion and told them they were next,” according to police. The murder suspect further dumped dog feces on their property and flooded their home, forcing them to file a restraining order against her.

Junio, according to the lawsuit, did not have a license to carry the gun she used in the attack, which she had borrowed from someone.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Michael Davi has raised more than $105,000 to assist the family.

“Nick was a father of two children and a loving husband who was a pastor at Grace Point Church in North Las Vegas. At the age of 46, Nick maintained close friendships with his Riverhead High School and Tampa University friends,” Michael Davi said. “He touched the lives of countless people in his short time with us. We are all shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy.”