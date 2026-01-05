Trump's capture of Maduro sparks predictable split among world leaders

As the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet Monday for an emergency session to discuss the United States' strike on Venezuela that led to the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro, world leaders are sharply divided over the legality and consequences of the operation and President Donald Trump's confirmation of U.S. oversight of Venezuela pending a future transition.
Responses from global leaders are pouring in.
The following pages highlight seven of those responses that reflect the divide.
