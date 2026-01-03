Home News Venezuelan Evangelicals respond to US capture of Maduro

President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States carried out a decisive military operation in Venezuela early Saturday morning. The action, described by administration sources as the result of months of strategic pressure, involved controlled explosions and the deployment of aircraft in Caracas, culminating in the arrest of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump, who is at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, called the operation a "brilliant operation." Through his Truth Social platform, Trump directly announced the outcome of the incursion: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country."

The response from Caracas was swift. Delcy Rodriguez, the executive vice president, confirmed the information about the incursion and expressed the regime's condemnation of what she called an act of aggression.

The international community and the Venezuelan people await further developments; it's hoped that this abrupt change of power will bring new perspectives on freedom and stability in a nation that has endured profound humanitarian and social crises.

Reactions from Venezuelan Evangelical leaders

Evangelical leaders in Venezuela and abroad reacted to the events with caution and calls for prayer.

In a statement signed by Pastor José G. Piñero, executive director of the Evangelical Council of Venezuela, the organization expressed its concerns for the nation and renewed its calls for prayer and a focus on facilitating peace.

"We extend our prayer and solidarity to all brothers and fellow citizens who are going through moments of uncertainty or fear," the Evangelical Council of Venezuela said. "We reaffirm our confidence in the sovereignty of God, who reigns over the nations and guides history according to his eternal purpose."

The Evangelical group urged all citizens and people of faith, "not to be dominated by fear or anxiety," and to limit their time on social media, instead focusing on prayer and their families.

Pastor Carlos Vielma, speaking from Caracas, told Diario Cristiano Internacional (Christian Daily International): "We were startled awake in the middle of our sleep early this morning by loud explosions. We have no electricity or Wi-Fi. Of course, that at that hour of the morning leaves you in shock. I believe the first steps have been taken; some details and individuals still need to be identified."

From exile in Florida, Venezuelan leader Aristóteles López (founder of March for Jesus in Venezuela) described the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his transfer to U.S. territory as divine intervention and the fulfillment of justice for a nation that has suffered for so long.

López told Diario Cristiano that, despite the immense emotional strain and uncertainty of recent months, God demonstrated that He "never forgot Venezuela." According to him, this outcome not only vindicates the promise made by the Trump administration but also marks a historic milestone that will send a geopolitical "shake-up" to other regimes in the region, such as Cuba and Nicaragua, signaling the end of an era of impunity.

However, López emphasized that the battle is not over and issued an urgent call to the "remnant people" to remain in continuous prayer to consolidate this victory. In a stern tone, he delivered a harsh rebuke to those religious leaders who, in his view, manipulated the faith and "sold their birthright for a mess of pottage" by allying themselves with the regime for fame or money. López urged these actors to step aside, allowing the genuine church to move forward in the spiritual reconstruction of the country, free from the shackles of a leadership that compromised its integrity during the crisis.

Meanwhile, also from Caracas, José Rivero, leader of the H2D Foundation, said that "the current situation is even more complex. We need wisdom from Heaven to navigate it. ... Trusting in Him." Rivero asked for prayers for the situation in Venezuela.

Evangelical reaction from the other side of the border

From neighboring Colombia, the Evangelical Confederation of Colombia (CEDECOL) issued a statement following the events in Venezuela. "CEDECOL calls upon all churches and believers to unite in prayer so that God may take control of the nation, bring freedom, peace, justice, and restoration to His people. We believe in a sovereign God who rules over the nations and who hears the cry of those who pray in faith."

The statement adds: "We invite you to pray specifically that God will govern Venezuela with His wisdom and truth, guiding every decision made during this crucial time. Paths of freedom, restoration, and hope will open up for the entire nation. Venezuelan families will be protected, comforted, and strengthened."

"May the Church in Venezuela be protected and continue to be a prophetic voice, a spiritual refuge, and a light in the midst of uncertainty," CEDECOL stated.



